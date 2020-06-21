Jeremy Renner: 9 Movie and TV Appearances You May Have Forgotten About

Himself – The It Issue

Earlier than Jeremy Renner hit it large in Hollywood, he was a struggling actor similar to everybody else, which might be how he ended up on the short-lived Bravo actuality sequence The It Issue. Within the present’s second and last season, Renner, together with a number of different Hollywood hopefuls, was entrance and middle as he tried to make his large break in present enterprise coming off small indie motion pictures like Dahmer, which was launched one yr earlier than the sequence made its tv debut. There’s not a lot on the web about Renner’s function within the sequence as most video and streaming platforms solely have the present’s first season (based mostly in New York Metropolis) out there. Properly, aside from this unusual compilation on Instagram.