Jeremy Roenick Claims NBC Firing Was Anti-Straight Discrimination

Hockey star Jeremy Roenick sued NBC Sports activities for wrongful termination on Friday, claiming the community discriminated towards him as a straight man after he made off-color remarks on a Barstool Sports activities podcast.

Roenick additionally alleges that the community retaliated towards him as a result of he was an outspoken supporter of President Trump in 2016.

Roenick was let go after joking on the “Spittin’ Chiclets” podcast about having a threesome together with his spouse and Kathryn Tappen, a coworker, in a dialogue a couple of trip in Portugal.

“I’m swimming with my spouse and Kathryn, they usually’ve acquired their bikinis on, they usually look f—in’ smokin’,” he mentioned on the podcast in December. “Ass and boobs in every single place. It’s nice.”

Roenick was rapidly suspended. He issued an apology, and his supervisor, Sam Flood, subsequently knowledgeable him that he was fired.

Roenick additionally states that he requested Flood for permission to talk on the Republican Nationwide Conference in 2016. In accordance with the go well with, Flood responded: “I’m not saying what you are able to do. who you’re employed for. You’re employed for NBC. That might not look good in your NBC document.”

The hockey star alleges that Flood subsequently made derogatory remarks about Trump to Roenick, comparable to “your boy is messing up this nation.” Roenick alleges that his help for Trump was one of many causes resulting in his firing.

The lawsuit, filed in New York Supreme Court docket, additionally accuses NBC of violating the state legislation towards discrimination primarily based on gender and sexual orientation.

The go well with factors to controversy over a promotional video involving NBC determine skating commentators Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir, which concerned some vulgar language and an insinuation of an affair. The go well with notes that neither Weir nor Lipinski had been suspended or terminated.

Roenick mentioned that he had additionally instructed Flood that Weir used “colourful commentary” about skaters’ physique components in the course of the 2018 Olympics. Flood allegedly responded that Weir “is homosexual and might say no matter.”

The go well with additionally accuses NBC of breaching Roenick’s contract by firing him with out good trigger, and by failing to present him an affordable alternative to appropriate the violation.