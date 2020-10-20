Jeremy Strong in Talks for Bradley Cooper’s Leonard Bernstein Biopic

Emmy winner and “Succession” star Jeremy Strong is in talks to painting the author John Gruenn in Bradley Cooper’s “Maestro,” the Leonard Bernstein biopic for Netflix.

Strong gained the Emmy final month for excellent actor in a drama sequence for his portrayal of Kendall Roy in HBO’s “Succession.” He additionally performs Jerry Rubin in Netflix’s current movie “The Trial of the Chicago 7.” His different credit embody “Lincoln,” “The Huge Brief” and “Molly’s Sport.” Gruen wrote the licensed biography “The Non-public World of Leonard Bernstein,” revealed in 1968.

Cooper is producing, co-writing, directing and starring in “Maestro,” portraying Bernstein over a span of three many years. Bernstein grew to become the primary American to conduct a serious U.S. symphony when he made his debut at 25 on the New York Philharmonic. He was nominated for an Academy Award in 1954 for composing the rating for “On the Waterfront.” His profession took off in 1957 when he composed the music for “West Aspect Story,” which grew to become a success on Broadway in 1957 and gained greatest image and 9 different Oscars in 1961.

Bernstein usually performed from the piano and is credited with popularizing classical music by dozens of nationwide and worldwide broadcasts, together with the Emmy award-winning “Younger Folks’s Concert events With the New York Philharmonic.”

Carey Mulligan has been forged to play Bernstein’s spouse, Felicia Montealegre. Cooper co-wrote the script for “Maestro” with Josh Singer, who gained an Oscar for “Highlight” for greatest unique screenplay with Tom McCarthy.

Producers on “Maestro” are Martin Scorsese, Steven Spielberg, Cooper, his Joint Effort producing companion Todd Phillips, Kristie Macosko Krieger, Emma Tillinger Koskoff, Fred Berner and Amy Durning.

Strong is repped by WME and Mosaic. The information was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.