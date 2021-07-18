Jermell Charlo Vs. Brian Castano Fight Effects: Unification Struggle Ends…

Do you wish to have to peer #CharloCastano2?



🎬📺 Unfastened Motion pictures and Unfastened TV Presentations! 🎭🎬

“I harm him much more” – @TwinCharlo #CharloCastano percent.twitter.com/E7GXRqvXeR

Castano deserved higher. Significantly better. 117-111 for Charlo is absurd.

And it’s a cut up draw… how about spherical 13? #CharloCastano percent.twitter.com/i4w8eJtfGQ

SCORING CARDS: 114-113 Castano, 117-111 Charlo and 114-114. It’s a cut up tie.

BC Unofficial Scorecard: 116-112 Castaño

CHAMPIONSHIP HEART ON DISPLAY. #CharloCastaño

R12: Closed lap is going down; Castano eats a two-punch combo. Just right end. 10-9 Karel.

R12: Castano presses and Charlo is there to respond to with larger hooks. Quick proper hand for Castano. Smartly left to the frame.

LAST MINUTE OF #CharloCastaño 🔥 percent.twitter.com/wFtnKPpEYn

R12: They industry photographs once more. Charlo wins this spherical, however perhaps he must win this combat right here.

R12: Great proper intersection of Castano. Charlo returns to land the cleaner counter photographs.

R12: Just right photographs from Charlo. He performs the position of the aggressor completely. The issue is he has to move larger and check out to finish this combat.

ROUND 12: Charlo operating at the jab. Castano hangs slightly and isn’t energetic.

Charlo’s nook tells him he wishes a knockout to enter spherical 12.

R11: They struggle past due at the ropes. Charlo may have harm him. Large left uppercut backs Castano. A proper hand hurts him once more. Just right end from Charlo, 10-9 (Overall: 107-102 Castano)

R11: Just right photographs from Charlo. It is a shut spherical.

R11: Castano’s slick jab cut up the guard. Charlo we could it slip once more.

R11: Castano hits a number one proper hand to show issues round slightly. He backs Charlo and lands a left hand.

R11: Castano hides whilst Charlo hits his guard with heavy energy photographs.

Large spherical 10 for @TwinCharlo #CharloCastano percent.twitter.com/JgNWVa9vCh

ROUND 11: Charlo is the aggressor. Large proper hand. The tempo drops slightly.

Let’s see if Charlo can get the task carried out.

WHAT A FIGHT#CharloCastaño

R10: Nice finish to the spherical. 10-9, Charlo (Overall: 98-92 Castano)

R10: Great left hook from Charlo. His power is actual. Nice proper hand from Charlo. They industry left arms and Charlo comes again with a large proper hand.

R10: Large proper hand from Charlo and Castano virtually backs up. Exhausting jab from Charlo.

R10: That is the wave Charlo wanted. Left hook catches Castano blank alongside the ropes

R10: Castano backs Charlo and sneaks a left hook in the course of the guard house. Charlo comes again with a are compatible and I feel he harm Castano with a proper hand.

🎬📺 Unfastened Motion pictures and Unfastened TV Presentations! 🎭🎬









