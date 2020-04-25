Jerry Bishop, ‘Choose Judy’ Announcer and Los Angeles Radio Veteran, Dies at 84 – Variety

Jerry Bishop, the longtime announcer for “Choose Judy” and a veteran of Los Angeles radio, died April 21 of coronary heart illness. He was 84.

Bishop spent 24 years because the announcer for the favored syndicated court docket present presided over by Choose Judith Sheindlin. Over his lengthy profession, Bishop labored as a morning drive-time host for a number of L.A. radio stations together with KFI, KIIS and KLAC, and he spent 15 years as a voice-over announcer for Disney Channel.

Bishop, who was recognized by the nickname “the Bish,” continued to work on “Choose Judy” till his ultimate days.

“Jerry Bishop has been the voice of our program for 24 years. All people liked him,” Sheindlin stated. “He had a golden coronary heart and beneficiant spirit. I adored him and will miss him.”

Born Gerald Blume in Hartford, Conn., Bishop earned a level in broadcast journalism from Emerson School and obtained his begin in radio at Hartford’s WDRC. He moved to the West Coast the place his profession blossomed within the vibrant radio market from the 1960s by way of the 1980s. Over time Bishop interviewed such business notables as Natalie Wooden, Steve McQueen and Frank Sinatra. He additionally did promoting voice-over work for manufacturers together with Coors, Budweiser and Burger King in addition to voicing promos for NBC and ABC.

A scholar of Judaism, Bishop immersed himself in Talmudic research and attended synagogue every single day. He was an enormous fan of the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Los Angeles Lakers and the PGA tour.

Bishop was married for practically 50 years to Velma Leventhal, who died in 2007. Survivors embrace their three daughters, three grandchildren and a brother.

The household requests that donations be made in Bishop’s title to Chabad of Bel Air.