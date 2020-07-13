‘Jerry Maguire,’ ‘Twins’ Actress Was 57 – Variety

Kelly Preston, who appeared in movies together with “Mischief,” “Twins” and “Jerry Maguire,” has died after a two-year battle with breast most cancers. She was 57.

John Travolta, her husband of 29 years, confirmed her loss of life on his Instagram account.

“It’s with a really heavy coronary heart that I inform you that my lovely spouse Kelly has misplaced her two-year battle with breast most cancers,” Travolta wrote. “She fought a brave struggle with the love and assist of so many. My household and I’ll endlessly be grateful to her medical doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Most cancers Heart, all of the medical facilities which have helped, in addition to her many mates and family members who’ve been by her aspect. Kelly’s love and life will all the time be remembered. I shall be taking a while to be there for my kids who’ve misplaced their mom, so forgive me prematurely when you don’t hear from us for some time. However please know that I’ll really feel your outpouring of affection within the weeks and months forward as we heal. All my love, JT.”

Born Kelly Kamalelehua Smith in Honolulu, she modified her title to Kelly Preston earlier than securing her first movie position within the 1985 romcom “Mischief,” then appeared in one other teen comedy, “Secret Admirer.”

The actress and philanthropist is survived by her husband and two kids. Her son Jett died in 2009.