Jerry Seinfeld Names The One Other Comedian He Thinks Could Have Played Kramer

Go away a Remark
No sitcom in TV historical past is kind of like Seinfeld, and to drill it down a bit deeper, no character in TV historical past is kind of like Cosmo Kramer, a firecracker of a next-door neighbor whose abilities for coming into doorways was solely rivaled by his limitless line of money-making agendas. With over 20 years having handed because the present ended, it is easy to suppose that the one actor who may have ever performed Kramer was Seinfeld star Michael Richards, however now Jerry Seinfeld has different ideas.
In promotion for his not too long ago launched Netflix particular, titled 23 Hours to Kill, Jerry Seinfeld has been taking over every kind of interviews recently. One of probably the most attention-grabbing occurred throughout his latest go to to The Howard Stern Present, the place the comic’s future in stand-up was mentioned. At one level, the late, nice stand-up mastermind Andy Kaufman’s identify got here up, at which level Stern opined that Kaufman would have slot in properly on Seinfeld (the present) in the best way that Michael Richards did with Kramer. It seems Seinfeld (the person) agreed wholeheartedly. In his phrases:
You already know, it’s humorous that you just say that, as a result of Michael Richards is a kind of components the place you might by no means solid anyone else. However now that you just point out it, Andy may have pulled off Kramer. He is the one different identify I’ve ever heard, now that you just point out it, the one different man who may have pulled off Kramer.
As iconic as nearly each single character is inside the world of Seinfeld, Kramer stays probably the most distinctive and one-of-a-kind, though I suppose that may be widened to 2 of a form now that Jerry Seinfeld has welcomed the concept of Andy Kaufman being an appropriate alternative for Michael Richards. Like few comics who got here earlier than or after his sadly short-lived reign, Kaufman was a personality day in and time out, from his Taxi work as Latka Gravas to his Tony Clifton persona to his sketch present shenanigans to his real-world stunts and mini-controversies. Taking up a job like Kramer would have presumably been a straightforward sufficient enterprise.
Naturally, Andy Kaufman’s Kramer possible would have been fully completely different than Michael Richards’ tackle the character, given their completely different types of bodily comedy. I am undecided Kaufman would have ever executed the bit the place Kramer drank half a beer with a cigarette nonetheless in his mouth, or if he would have showcased Richards’ manic, high-pitched reactions. However he would have possible been perfecto for the episode “The Merv Griffin Present,” by which Kramer turned his residence into the traditional discuss present’s TV set. (Now I additionally want that Kaufman had a chat present in some unspecified time in the future within the fashion of The Eric Andre Present.)
Sadly, such a hypothetical state of affairs as “Andy Kaufman’s Kramer” is not reasonable by any customary, contemplating the comic died of lung most cancers in 1984, 5 years earlier than Seinfeld‘s Season 1 premiere. Granted, there are fairly a couple of folks on the market who STILL suppose that Kaufman faked his personal loss of life and is surviving away from Hollywood’s limelight, however even when that have been in some way true, we nonetheless would not know what he’d be like as Kramer. Except he’d been secretly crafting a top-secret Kramer spinoff over time…
In fact, regardless of a few of his extra questionable acts, Andy Kaufman continues to be broadly appreciated and adored by comedy followers, whereas Michael Richards took an enormous dive from peak recognition in 2006 when he repeatedly used racial slurs whereas going off on a bunch of viewers members. Although he later apologized, and made appearances on Jerry Seinfeld’s Comedians in Automobiles Getting Espresso and on Larry David’s Curb Your Enthusiasm, Richards’ stand-up profession mainly ended, and his on-screen roles have been few and much between.
Given Jerry Seinfeld’s nearly solely straight-laced fashion of observational comedy, Howard Stern did not even suppose Andy Kaufman would have been somebody that Seinfeld loved. That apparently is not the case in any respect. In keeping with Seinfeld:
I worshipped Andy Kaufman. He was the primary comic I ever heard of on Lengthy Island. That is why I went into town to go to those golf equipment as a result of my good friend instructed me, ‘There is a man in New York. He’s happening at this membership, he is taking part in the bongos, and he is crying in rhythm to the bongos.’ And we thought, ‘That is the funniest factor I ever heard. We gotta see this man.’
There’s one thing type of superior in eager about Andy Kaufman taking part in reveals within the early ’80s as an up-and-coming Jerry Seinfeld watched from the group. In a show of poetic karma, perhaps somebody that was within the crowd for the 23 Hours to Kill particular will find yourself turning into the subsequent Andy Kaufman.
Followers can watch Seinfeld streaming in full on Hulu, with a transfer to Netflix coming sooner or later. In the meantime, you’ll be able to watch 23 Hours to Kill on Netflix now. Try another cool reveals coming to the streaming service quickly, in addition to our whole Summer season 2020 TV premiere schedule.
Add Comment