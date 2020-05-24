Jerry Seinfeld Names The One Other Comedian He Thinks Could Have Played Kramer

As iconic as nearly each single character is inside the world of Seinfeld, Kramer stays probably the most distinctive and one-of-a-kind, though I suppose that may be widened to 2 of a form now that Jerry Seinfeld has welcomed the concept of Andy Kaufman being an appropriate alternative for Michael Richards. Like few comics who got here earlier than or after his sadly short-lived reign, Kaufman was a personality day in and time out, from his Taxi work as Latka Gravas to his Tony Clifton persona to his sketch present shenanigans to his real-world stunts and mini-controversies. Taking up a job like Kramer would have presumably been a straightforward sufficient enterprise.