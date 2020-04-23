‘Jersey 4 Jersey’ Does State Proud with Springsteen, Bon Jovi, Halsey – Variety

A bunch of New Jersey’s most celebrated musical abilities — together with Bruce Springsteen, Jon Bon Jovi, Charlie Puth, Halsey, SZA and Fountains of Wayne, plus one adopted son from New York, Tony Bennett — got here collectively Wednesday for “Jersey 4 Jersey,” a profit webcast to boost funds to battle the medical, social and financial influence of the coronavirus on native communities

“Welcome to Jersey 4 Jersey,” Springsteen mentioned in opening the present, organized by the recently-launched New Jersey Pandemic Reduction Fund (NJPRF). “We’re right here tonight devoted to our healthcare staff and all of those that misplaced family members who’re struggling and dying with this horrible illness proper right here, proper now, in our beloved state.”

Wearing a blue shirt and accompanied by spouse and E Road Band member Patti Scialfa, the Freehold native delivered, for the primary of his two numbers on the telecast, an inspiring rendition of “Land of Hopes and Desires.” Springsteen’s voice is one individuals look to to really feel higher in instances of uncertainty, and the selection of a track with the lyrics “Go away behind your sorrows / Let at the present time be the final / Tomorrow there’ll be sunshine / And all this darkness previous” was an ideal solution to start the present on a hopeful notice, a lot as he did 19 years in the past when he carried out “My Metropolis of Ruins” on the 9/11 “A Tribute to Heroes” telethon.

Additionally available to encourage was Bon Jovi, who just lately canceled his band’s summer season tour, relatively than select to postpone indefinitely, so followers can get full refunds. The Sayreville native took a second to reward “everybody on the entrance strains” combating the pandemic and debut a fantastic new track meant to seize this second in time, “Do What You Can.” A very poignant line addresses the youth affected, as Bon Jovi sang “they needed to cancel commencement, it’s not truthful to Skype the promenade.” However he flashed a smile after delivering the assuring closing line, “We’re gonna get by means of this collectively till I see you as soon as once more.”

“Situated between the metropolis of Manhattan and Philadelphia is the state of New Jersey… so we’ll say it’s a way of thinking. Others will say it’s a legendary place. Nicely, it’s my house, the place the place I used to be born and I used to be raised,” Bon Jovi mentioned. “Tonight we’re right here to entertain you; we’re all searching for that digital hug.”

The telethon gave particular nods to New Jerseyans working onerous in hospitals, grocery retailer workers, bus drivers for seniors and academics engaged on distant studying classes for college kids. Governor Phil Murphy and first woman Tammy Murphy made positive they bought their correct due. “There isn’t any query New Jersey has been hit actually, actually onerous,” mentioned Murphy, who took a second to acknowledge heroic healthcare staff, first responders, and others “on the market each single day” combating the virus. “We’re New Jersey and we’ll all get by means of this collectively as one extraordinary household as we at all times have earlier than,” he mentioned.

Actress and “View” host Whoopi Goldberg echoed that sentiment, praising heroes working to offer the ailing a “final goodbye,” whereas comic Chris Rock inspired the significance of social distancing.

It wasn’t all unhappy, as Jon Stewart, taping from what seemed to be a playroom, joked that New Jersey was the “land of Jersey Freeze (a preferred ice cream parlor and restaurant in Freehold) and a great haircut.”

“I’ve been in quarantine for 30 days. I appear like Doc Brown in ‘Again to the Future,’” he mentioned, including that he’s”at all times pleased with Jersey, however I’m by no means extra pleased with this state than when our backs are towards the wall.”

Danny DeVito lightened the temper with a narrative about driving his bike by means of Asbury Park previous the swans and as much as the on line casino in direction of the ocean — “What retains me sane is considering Asbury,” he mentioned — and leaping onto the seaside when the “previous” man wasn’t wanting.

Chelsea Handler, of Livingston, NJ, donned a Whitney Houston shirt and cracked that she was self-medicating in California with hashish. On a extra empathetic degree, she mentioned she’d had it after seeing pictures of staff with out the protecting gear, masks and gear they want, however expressed pleasure that her house state is doing one thing about it. She additionally had an epiphany and demonstrated for these with out a masks find out how to vogue one. “Now we have had plenty of nice inventors in New Jersey. Edison created the sunshine bulb. Einstein is from New Jersey, I didn’t discover that out till this morning,” she mentioned as she unveiled her newest invention, a face masks created from a bra.

New York Giants operating again Saquon Barkley took a second to make clear that though the workforce is billed as “New York,” “we play in New Jersey… New Jersey isn’t any joke… we’re robust, and we’re sturdy, and proper now we want all that power, identical to in soccer.”

Barkley was available to introduce “Ashley Frangipane of Edison, higher generally known as Halsey.” Accompanying herself on guitar, the pop singer selected “Lovely Stranger” for the event, a track that incorporates the lyric “dancing in my lounge.” The pop star was joined by a number of different musicians, together with a violinist, performing in socially distant areas for an successfully lovely piece.

SZA, filmed in black and white and comfortably seated on her sofa, referred to herself by her first title, “Solana from Maplewood, New Jersey,” earlier than delivering a soulful and real message of affection to the youthful technology with her track “20-One thing” (co-written by Carter Lang) from her 2017 album, “Ctrl.”

In one of many sweetest moments of the particular, Charlie Puth, wearing his most interesting white undershirt, carried out “reside from my mother and father’ home” in New Jersey to play his favourite Bruce Springsteen track, “Growin’ Up,” on a keyboard arrange on a desk by his mattress. The Rumson native’s clean, breathy, refined vocals, mixed with his nuanced tickling of the ivories, melded the previous and the current superbly in a single second.

Tony Bennett — who was really born in Astoria, New York however lives in New Jersey (and was Frank Sinatra’s favourite singer, which makes him, as Kelly Ripa mentioned, “Jersey Gold”) — added a contact of sophistication and a candy nod to his musical soul mate, Girl Gaga, by selecting to carry out Charlie Chaplin’s “Smile,” which Gaga soulfully delivered 5 nights earlier in opening the “One World: Collectively at House” telecast. At 93, Bennett has by no means felt extra like a treasure than he does now, and his supply of the road “Life continues to be worthwhile, in case you simply smile” was comforting.

Stephen Colbert gave a shout to all of the “subs, hoagies… WaWas… and Fast Checks, Pork Rollers, Taylor Hammers, Giants followers, Eagles followers, even the Jets followers (that final one stung)” which are “all coming collectively” earlier than poignantly paying tribute to the late Adam Schlesinger of Fountains of Wayne, who had gained awards for writing songs for Colbert’s Christmas particular years bak. Schlesinger died from issues of COVID-19 on April 1.

The surviving members of the band, together with Jody Porter and Brian Younger, reunited from distant areas for the event, with singer Chris Collingwood taking a second to honor his reminiscence. “That is for Adam, his mother and father, his kids and New Jersey,” he mentioned, earlier than the band got here collectively — with Sharon Van Etten filling in for Schlesinger on bass — for Schlesinger’s New Jersey-set track “Hackensack,” a becoming farewell to a good friend.

The particular completed on essentially the most Jersey of notes with its two most well-known rock ‘n’ roll sons returning for encore appearances. Springsteen and Scialfa took their final bow by delivering a love letter to the shore with Tom Waits’ “Jersey Woman.” (Maybe within the curiosity of selling social distancing with elders, they omitted Waits’ line about how “we’re gonna take that little brat of yours and drop her off at your mother‘s.”) much less common strains. This was adopted by what Stewart described as a “New Jersey lullaby” with Bon Jovi wrapping all of it up, singing from the intestine, with “Livin’ On a Prayer.”