Jersey Shore Family Vacation Stars React To Season 4 Renewal At MTV

Jersey Shore Family Vacation wrapped its third season on June 18, and MTV did not depart followers hanging about the way forward for the sequence for too lengthy. The hit sequence that reunited the forged of Jersey Shore for some new shenanigans has formally been renewed for a fourth season on the cable community. It can return with some adjustments, together with one main forged member lacking, however the stars hit social media to rejoice the renewal.
All issues thought of, the renewal would not come as an enormous shock. The Season three finale of Jersey Shore Family Vacation on June 18 was the highest-rated episode in years, with a 1.1 score within the 18-49 age demographic in Stay+Similar day calculations, making it Jersey Shore Family Vacation‘s best-rated episode since 2018. In Stay+three day numbers, the viewers totals 1.7 million, making it the #1 cable sequence on the evening of June 18. No marvel the celebrities have a renewal to rejoice!
Vinny Guadagnino, who revealed lifelong weight struggles whereas additionally displaying off his newly ripped physique again in April, posted this:
Vinny instantly addressed followers in his celebratory put up, with the reassurance that Jersey Shore Family Vacation is not going anyplace. Of the followers who checked out his tweet, a number of them appeared anxious for Angelina Pivarnick to depart the present in Season 4, with some citing the “drama.” Then once more, what would Jersey Shore or Family Vacation be with out the drama?
DJ Pauly D additionally hit Twitter to share his emotions in regards to the Season 4 renewal, posting:
Thank You All For Watching. We Doing It Once more For You All!!!
Followers might not have been capable of acknowledge Pauly D together with his facial hair that he was rocking in April, however he appears fairly excited to be giving them one other season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation. As for Mike “The State of affairs” Sorrentino, (who misplaced a number of weight throughout his time behind bars), he selected a fairly good message in his personal celebratory put up:
A play on his personal nickname and a bicep emoji? That is a fairly becoming method to hype the truth that Jersey Shore Family Vacation can be again for not less than another season on MTV. Sadly for diehard Jersey Shore and Family Vacation followers, nevertheless, the present will return for Season 4 with out one longtime forged member. Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi made good on her threats to stop the sequence.
Though Snooki cited the present’s “poisonous atmosphere” as her cause for leaving Jersey Shore Family Vacation, she was proper on the market on Twitter to rejoice the renewal along with her former fellow forged members:
MTV did not announce when Jersey Shore Family Vacation will return to the airwaves for Season 4. The second and third seasons each debuted in August, not too lengthy after the earlier season ended. The stated, social distancing and manufacturing shutdowns all through the leisure business might imply a for much longer wait than normal for extra Family Vacation.
For now, you’ll be able to all the time get your Jersey Shore repair with all six seasons of the sequence’ unique run streaming on Hulu. If you happen to’re out there for some extra TV this summer season, try our 2020 premiere schedule!
