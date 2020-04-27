Jersey Shore’s Pauly D Is Rocking Facial Hair Now And Fans Don’t Recognize Him

Go away a Remark
Some celebrities have an iconic look that, regardless of the passing of years, does not change. Steve Harvey has his moustache, Samuel L. Jackson has his Kangol hats, and Jersey Shore Household Trip‘s Pauly D gels his hair to the purpose that it seems like it could break in opposition to a tough floor. One would suppose that alone would outline his signature look, nevertheless it seems protecting his face clear and freed from facial hair can also be an important a part of his picture.
This was evident when the MTV celeb took to social media with an image that confirmed that he is rising a beard. Whereas it is a far cry from any ZZ Prime state of affairs Pauly D might have on his face, there isn’t any denying it does give the truth star a unique look:
Pauly D seems effective with a beard, although many suppose he does not resemble the Pauly D that is been on tv for nicely over a decade. Whereas a great deal of persons are in settlement that the Jersey Shore Household Trip star does not appear like his regular self, there’s some disagreement as to precisely why.
Nearly instantly after the image hit the web, people jumped on-line to answer with their reactions. Whereas the decision was out on whether or not or not the look was a hit and miss, many agreed that the person on this picture doesn’t appear like Pauly D:
Very like Superman when he wears glasses, there have been some who felt just like the individual within the image could not presumably be Jersey Shore Household Trip‘s Pauly D. In fact, many had been in all probability being facetious in that they actually could not acknowledge him, however fairly simply pointing to the unconventional change a beard dropped at his “state of affairs.”
The brand new look was so drastic that some lamented that he seems like a completely completely different individual. Abruptly, the “prank warfare champion” resembled a look-alike who charged much less so he would not must shave that day:
Personally, I believe the distinction actually shines via when taking the hair out of the equation. If one had been to only see the underside a part of this image with out Pauly D’s signature blowout to tip them off, I would suppose fairly just a few would battle to find out who he’s.
There are some who suppose the beard is just a part of the rationale Pauly D seems so completely different. Some on Twitter imagine that whereas Pauly might have grown a beard over the previous couple of days, he might have additionally had some work achieved in between filming for Jersey Shore Household Trip as nicely:
Nobody appears to know precisely why Pauly D’s face seems so completely different when a beard is slapped on it, nevertheless it’s hardly the primary time this has occurred. Many celebrities undergo transformations on a reasonably common foundation, so maybe the rationale this one feels so important is as a result of Pauly D has seemed the identical since audiences noticed him on Jersey Shore.
The actual query followers needs to be asking is whether or not or not this beard will likely be round for the long run. Whereas there have been many jokes available about Pauly D’s facial fur, there was additionally a gaggle of people that needed to see it stick round:
Pauly D’s beard is much from essentially the most radical change a Jersey Shore castmember has gone via lately, so it would not be insane if he stored it. That stated, I would be shocked if the man who hasn’t modified his look because the late 2000s is just holding onto this beard to go viral, and it disappears fairly rapidly as soon as Jersey Shore Household Trip goes again into manufacturing.
Jersey Shore Household Trip airs on MTV Thursdays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Proceed to stay with CinemaBlend for extra on what’s taking place with actuality tv, and for leisure information generally.
