Jersey Shore’s Pauly D Is Rocking Facial Hair Now And Fans Don’t Recognize Him

Some celebrities have an iconic look that, regardless of the passing of years, does not change. Steve Harvey has his moustache, Samuel L. Jackson has his Kangol hats, and Jersey Shore Household Trip‘s Pauly D gels his hair to the purpose that it seems like it could break in opposition to a tough floor. One would suppose that alone would outline his signature look, nevertheless it seems protecting his face clear and freed from facial hair can also be an important a part of his picture.