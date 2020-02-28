Jersey Shore’s Snooki Had To Leave The ‘Toxic Enviornment,’ But Would She Go Back?

Leave a Remark
Warning! The following comprises spoilers for Jersey Shore Household Trip’s “Solely In Jersey.” Learn at your individual threat!
Jersey Shore Household Trip returned to tv nonetheless with out The Scenario, however with one solid member in tow that will not be round sooner or later. Snooki has made it clear she will not proceed the present if it returns for Season 4. Does this imply the Shore’s “meatball” is critical when she says she is going to by no means return?
Proper now, Snooki appears fairly decided to avoid the present for good. The Jersey Shore veteran spoke to ET about leaving, and the way the present will soldier on with out her.
It isn’t known as Nicole Present; we’re all part of this collectively. I simply really feel like folks transfer on typically. And having three children and leaving and doing all of it’s simply actually, actually laborious for me. I’ve mentioned this earlier than however I do not wish to depart my children and go right into a poisonous atmosphere the place there’s drama and I am upset on a regular basis. I simply can’t try this. So, I simply needed to make a transfer.
It is not laborious to see why Snooki needs out of Jersey Shore Household Trip, particularly after the previous yr of headlines on the present’s solid. JWoww has gone via a divorce, Ronnie and his former girlfriend Jen Harley had a laundry record of troubles, and that is the drama that is normally taking place when the cameras aren’t rolling. Snooki could have been okay with continuous partying in her youthful years, however the stakes are a bit greater with a household again house.
Nonetheless, these people have made a strong chunk of change off their Jersey Shore fame, so there may be some payoff. With that mentioned Snooki is ready on her determination, and no amount of money or negotiations will apparently deliver her again to the sequence full-time.
No, it is not taking place. There is no probability.
Snooki’s exit comes after these upcoming episodes of Jersey Shore Household Trip, during which the occasions that brought on her to depart will unfold. Basic discuss from the solid and Snooki is that it is a mixture of issues, although some might imagine there’s one particular second that set this chain of occasions in movement.
Snooki was joyful this episode of Jersey Shore Household Trip, however a promo for what’s forward informed a distinct story. Issues get notably heated at Angelina Pivarnick’s marriage ceremony, the place it seems like Snooki and JWoww catch some warmth for one thing mentioned throughout their toast to Angelina. Boos are heard from the gang, Angelina is seen screaming on the manufacturing workers and crying, and Snooki flat out says she’s performed with the present. May this be the straw that broke the camel’s again?
Jersey Shore Household Trip airs on MTV Thursdays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Proceed to stay with CinemaBlend for extra taking place on the earth of tv and flicks.
Add Comment