Jersey Shore’s Snooki Had To Leave The ‘Toxic Enviornment,’ But Would She Go Back?

It is not laborious to see why Snooki needs out of Jersey Shore Household Trip, particularly after the previous yr of headlines on the present’s solid. JWoww has gone via a divorce, Ronnie and his former girlfriend Jen Harley had a laundry record of troubles, and that is the drama that is normally taking place when the cameras aren’t rolling. Snooki could have been okay with continuous partying in her youthful years, however the stakes are a bit greater with a household again house.