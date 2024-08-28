Jess Hilarious Net Worth 2024- Career, Husband, Age, Height, and …

Jessica “Jess Hilarious” Moore has taken the comedy world by storm with her quick wit, relatable humor, and larger-than-life personality. Rising to fame through viral social media videos, Jess has leveraged her online popularity into a thriving career as a stand-up comedian, actress, and entertainer.

With millions of followers across platforms and appearances on major network shows, Jess Hilarious has established herself as one of the brightest young talents in comedy today. Look at this breakout star’s life, career, and success.

Who is Jess Hilarious?

Born Jessica Robin Moore on February 16, 1992, in Baltimore, Maryland, Jess Hilarious discovered her comedic talents at a young age. Growing up, she was known for her sharp humor and ability to make others laugh.

As social media platforms like Instagram and Vine gained popularity in the early 2010s, Jess began posting short comedic videos that quickly went viral. Her relatable take on everyday situations, celebrity impressions, and willingness to poke fun at herself resonated with viewers.

Before long, Jess had amassed millions of followers who tuned in regularly for her hilarious content. This online fame opened doors for Jess to transition into stand-up comedy and pursue opportunities in television and film.

Attribute Details Full Name Jessica Robin Moore Date of Birth February 16, 1992 Birthplace Baltimore, Maryland, USA Age (2024) 32 years old Height 5 feet 5 inches (165 cm) Physical Appearance Curvy, full-figured physique, known for long hair extensions and elaborate nail designs Personality Bold, outspoken, unapologetically honest Family Mother to a son named Ashton

Where is Jess Hilarious now?

Today, Jess Hilarious continues to be a significant force in comedy and entertainment. She regularly tours the country, performing stand-up at clubs and theaters. Jess has also expanded her reach through podcasting and hosting her show called “Carefully Reckless,” where she dishes on pop culture, relationships, and her life experiences.

Jess remains highly active on social media, posting new content almost daily to over 5 million Instagram followers.

She has parlayed her online popularity into major companies’ brand partnerships and sponsorship deals. While she still calls Baltimore home, Jess frequently travels for work and spends much time in entertainment hubs like Los Angeles and New York City.

Age, Physical Attributes, and Personal Details

Jess Hilarious was born on February 16, 1992, making her 32 years old as of 2024. She stands at approximately 5 feet 5 inches (165 cm) tall. Jess has a curvy, full-figured physique that she often jokes about in her comedy. Her signature look includes long, flowing hair extensions and elaborate nail designs.

Known for her bold, outspoken personality, Jess describes herself as unapologetically honest. She takes pride in her Baltimore roots and often incorporates her hometown experiences into her comedy. Jess is also a devoted mother to her young son Ashton, who occasionally appears in her social media posts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jess Hilarious (@jesshilarious_official)

Personal Life and Relationships

Jess Hilarious tends to keep her personal life relatively private, but some details about her relationships have become public. She was previously in a long-term relationship with Chris, with whom she shares her son Ashton. The couple split in 2018.

In 2019, Jess began dating fellow comedian Kountry Wayne. Their relationship sparked controversy because Wayne was married then, though separated from his wife. Jess and Wayne’s romance was short-lived, ending after a few months.

More recently, Jess has been linked to a man named Daniel Parsons. She occasionally shares photos with him on social media but keeps the details of their relationship mostly out of the public eye. Jess has spoken in interviews about prioritizing her career and son over romantic relationships for now.

Professional Career and Achievements

Jess Hilarious’s career took off in the mid-2010s as her social media videos gained traction. Her online popularity led to opportunities in stand-up comedy, with Jess quickly becoming a sought-after performer at clubs across the country. She has opened for major acts like Martin Lawrence and appeared in comedy specials on networks like BET.

In 2018, Jess landed her most prominent television role as a leading cast member on the Fox sitcom “Rel” starring Lil Rel Howery. Though the show only ran for one season, it significantly raised Jess’s profile in Hollywood.

She went on to appear as a panelist on MTV’s long-running comedy show “Wild ‘N Out” and has made guest appearances on shows like “Hip Hop Squares” and “The Breakfast Club” radio show.

Some of Jess’s career highlights and achievements include:

Winning the BET Social Award for “Clapback” in 2018

Performing stand-up on HBO’s “All Def Comedy”

Hosting the “Carefully Reckless” podcast

Accumulating over 5 million Instagram followers

Touring nationally as a headlining comedian

Net Worth and Earnings

Thanks to her multi-faceted career in entertainment, Jess Hilarious has built an impressive net worth estimated between $3-5 million as of 2024. Her income comes from various sources, including:

Stand-up comedy tours and performances Television and film acting roles Social media sponsorships and brand deals Merchandise sales Podcast revenue



Home. Glasses Dropping Soon From @messyvisioneyewear 🤩 https://t.co/ZmkjqRTwMl — Jess Hilarious (@jess_hilarious) December 6, 2022

While her salary is not public knowledge, top comedians can earn anywhere from $10,000 to $100,000 per performance, depending on their popularity and the venue size. With millions of social media followers, Jess also commands high rates for sponsored content.

Attribute Details Net Worth (2024) Estimated between $3-5 million Income Sources – Stand-up comedy performances – Television and film roles – Social media sponsorships and brand deals – Merchandise sales – Podcast revenue Earnings per Performance Estimated between $10,000 to $100,000

Business Ventures and Investments

Outside of her work in entertainment, Jess Hilarious has begun exploring business opportunities to grow her wealth. She has released merchandise like t-shirts and hoodies featuring her catchphrases and comedic quotes. Jess has also expressed interest in eventually opening a comedy club.

While details of her investments are not widely known, Jess has mentioned in interviews that she is focused on building generational wealth for her family. She has likely invested some of her earnings in real estate and other ventures to diversify her income streams beyond entertainment.

Social Media Presence

Jess Hilarious maintains a highly active presence across social media platforms. Her accounts include:

platform Username Followers/Subscribers Instagram @jesshilarious_official 5.5 million followers Twitter @jess_hilarious 54,000 followers YouTube Jess Hilarious 219,000 subscribers Facebook Jess Hilarious 1.6 million followers

She regularly posts new comedic videos, behind-the-scenes content from her shows and tours, and glimpses into her personal life. Jess is known for her unfiltered commentary on current events and pop culture, often sparking praise and controversy with her posts.

Conclusion

In just a few short years, Jess Hilarious has gone from creating funny videos in her bedroom to becoming one of the most recognizable young comedians in the industry. Her quick rise to fame is a testament to her natural comedic talents and her savvy use of social media to build a devoted fan base.

While she’s faced some controversies, Jess continues to win over audiences with her bold, unapologetic humor.

With a thriving stand-up career, a growing presence in television and film, and millions of loyal followers, Jess Hilarious seems poised for even greater success in the years to come. She is an inspiring example of leveraging online popularity into a lasting entertainment career in the digital age.