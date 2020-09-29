Jesse Collins Named Executive Producer of Super Bowl Halftime Show

The , Roc Nation and Pepsi introduced at present that Emmy- nominated producer Jesse Collins has been named an government producer of the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show, going down in Tampa, Florida on Super Bowl Sunday, February 7, 2021. He’s the present’s first-ever Black government producer.

Collins joins government producers Roc Nation, who debuted in that function earlier this 12 months with a halftime efficiency starring Jennifer Lopez and Shakira. Roc Nation introduced a partnership with the NFL on the peak of its controversial shunning of former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick in consequence of his protest in opposition to police violence involving individuals of colour. The NFL has since altered its stance on the problem. Collins joins very long time award-winning Pepsi halftime present director Hamish Hamilton.

“Jesse Collins is progressive, artistic and one of the one government producers that talk fluent ‘artist imaginative and prescient.’ He’s a real artist,” mentioned Roc Nation cofounder Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter. “Jesse’s perception and understanding create each extraordinary reveals and true cultural moments. After working with Jesse for thus a few years, I sit up for all there may be to return.”

“It’s an honor to be a component of such an iconic present at such an necessary time in our historical past,” mentioned Jesse Collins, who’s founder & CEO of Jesse Collins Leisure. “I’m grateful to Jay-Z, Desiree Perez, the whole Roc Nation household and the NFL for granting me this chance.”

“We’re excited to have Jesse Collins be a part of with Roc Nation to government produce the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show,” mentioned Brian Rolapp, Chief Media and Enterprise Officer, NFL. “We sit up for our followers experiencing a memorable efficiency as half of the fruits of our one hundred and first season.”