Jesse Tyler Ferguson on His New Cookbook and Returning to Broadway

Transfer over, Martha Stewart.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson has simply launched his first cookbook, “Meals Between Pals,” with co-author Julie Tanous. The 272-page tome contains recipes for garlicky sorghum hen stir-fry, gulf coast grouper & grits, hatch inexperienced chile mac & cheese and tiramisu tres leches.

Hungry but?

“I’ve so many cookbooks. They’re aspirational,” the previous “Trendy Household” star says on this week’s episode of the “Only for Selection” podcast. “Nevertheless it’s additionally enjoyable. I don’t know the way you’re feeling about cookbooks, however I similar to pulling just a few down and form of wanting by books I haven’t checked out it shortly, and discovering these recipes that I may need handed over and simply creating an entire new menu for the night time.”

I caught up with Ferguson, who was set to star reverse Jesse Williams and Patrick J. Adams on Broadway in “Take Me Out” earlier than theaters have been closed due to the pandemic, from his residence in Los Angeles that he shares with husband Justin Mikita and their eight-month-old son Beckett.

Did you all the time have plans to write a cookbook?

No. I all the time thought possibly I’ll write a memoir or one thing. Or a ebook of humorous essays. I kind of tried and then I received author’s block and I felt overwhelmed by it. It’s not like I even had a ebook deal to try this, I used to be similar to, possibly I’ll do it for myself and simply see if I can promote it. With this cookbook, I had a weblog that I developed with my good friend, Julie, referred to as julieandjessecook.com. Don’t ask me how I considered that title, it was only a stroke of genius. That’s the place we simply housed all these recipes we have been creating collectively and then Clarkson Potter, the publishing home, approached us and mentioned, “Let’s flip this right into a ebook.” And it took them having the boldness in us to truly do it.

When did you begin cooking? I didn’t begin till later in life.

Me too. It was after I moved to L.A. and I truly had area to prepare dinner as a result of I lived for 12 years in New York and I had very, very tiny residences. I had very, very, very tiny kitchens. Heating up a Lean Delicacies was essentially the most cooking I used to be doing in New York. Once I moved to L.A., I began gathering cookbooks and simply cooking lots. Additionally, after I was doing press for “Trendy Household,” I received to be on Martha Stewart’s present and I received to prepare dinner together with her a bit bit. I felt like, I’m not unhealthy at this, I believe I can do it.

Courtesy of Clarkson Potter

What has been your worst cooking nightmare?

I purchased a stupendous rack of lamb and I marinated it in a single day. It’s a recipe I’ve made earlier than and for some motive I simply wasn’t paying consideration after I turned the grill on. I’ve a fuel grill and I simply cranked up the warmth method an excessive amount of. This poor rack of lamb received so scorched and we had to name somebody to deliver meals. It was a cocktail party and I had nothing to give anybody, so we simply ordered in pizza.

What’s actually aspirational for me are the desserts. I’m all the time that one that completely over mixes for baking as a result of I by no means knew you’re not supposed to try this.

Over mixing is a factor, yeah. Julie, my cooking companion, is a extremely good baker so she has taught me lots. One of many issues she actually helped me recover from was my worry of pie crust. I simply couldn’t do a very good pie crust. Like a deep worry of pie crust. Not consuming it, however making it. There’s like three components in pie crust, but when they’re not on the proper temperature or added on the proper time, you’re screwed. I’ve cried over the pie crusts that I’ve tried to make, like with flour throughout my kitchen and throughout my face. Julie walked me by every little thing I used to be doing flawed. The very first thing I used to be doing flawed was not respiratory. I simply was simply so tense about pie crust.

Dream feast, who’s there?

Michelle Obama, Kamala Harris and Joan Rivers. And also you. I do know Joan Rivers isn’t right here with us anymore. I didn’t know if it was a lifeless or alive.

It’s a dream. Dream is lifeless or alive. What’s on the menu?

I’m going to make them my inexperienced chili hen enchilada pot pie.

What’s for dessert?

We can be having a confetti cake.

Not a pie?

Nope. An excessive amount of strain.

What’s the very best meal you’ve ever had?

Once I take into consideration meals, I take into consideration the sensation round them and it’s much less concerning the meals as a result of I’ve had some wonderful, wonderful meals in Paris, and in Mexico Metropolis, and in my travels to Istanbul and London. However the meal I take into consideration lots just lately is definitely a meal I cooked for Justin for our anniversary this previous yr. I ordered in caviar and champagne and then I made him hen fingers as properly. We had it exterior by the fireplace pit and it was simply so particular.

What about Broadway? What’s going to occur with the present?

We have been about two weeks [into rehearsals] and then every little thing shut down. We’re nonetheless hoping to do it. As quickly as theater’s again, Jesse Williams and Patrick J. Adams and I, we’re all very dedicated to doing this play and [Scott Ellis] the director is so excited to proceed on with it. We’re going to do it when it’s okay to return. I’m simply so grateful that vaccinations are rolling out, I received my mother vaccinated and I do suppose by this time subsequent yr we can be in a a lot completely different place and hopefully theater will return. That’s the factor I’ve actually missed greater than the rest, is theater.

This interview has been edited and condensed for readability and size. You may hear it in full above. You may as well discover “Only for Selection” at Apple Podcasts or wherever you pay attention to your favourite podcasts.