Jessi Combs’ Partner Shares Feelings After Mythbusters Star Was Awarded Speed Record Following Fatal Crash

#rememberthetime I used to be awakened Monday by a reporter from the London Instances telling me that @guinnessworldrecords could be releasing at present that @thejessicombs had formally broke her world landspeed document. I actually don’t understand how I really feel about this in any respect as no document might ever be value her not being right here, nevertheless it was a aim that she actually wished – and as laborious as it’s for me to even take a look at the automobile with out crying. I’m so happy with her. She awakened that morning to an alarm saying “lets make historical past” and we had a fully wonderful day. On the morning run she broke her earlier high speeds and we went again to the trailer and had a protracted coronary heart to coronary heart – she had a couple of issues that had been bothering us security sensible and I instructed her I’d help her it doesn’t matter what she determined to do. That afternoon we booked a home in Lake Tahoe for the following evening, and he or she determined she was going to run that one final afternoon run to again up her document after which stroll away from it for good and let her again up driver go for the general world document as a substitute of her. That was to be the final time she ever received in that automobile. It has torn me aside that every one I had todo is say let’s go and we’d have left earlier than that run, she requested my opinion and I instructed her Togo for it if it was what she wished. That dialog has torn me aside on a regular basis because the accident. . On her ultimate document run- the entrance wheel meeting failed and as she decelerated simply previous the top of the run, it got here aside and went up into the electronics/mechanical bay behind her seat and brought about the accident. There was nothing that she might do and he or she did every thing excellent. I don’t know that that is anybody’s enterprise and it has been laborious for me to speak about, however I’ve been requested about a number of false narratives currently that she had finished one thing unsuitable and I can’t stay with anybody saying that anymore. I used to be within the security car beside her as she was slowing down when the accident occurred, I watched the accident stay in addition to the onboard footage that was recovered. I can 100% inform you past any doubt that she did every thing precisely as she was purported to. . #missyababe #myjessi #landspeed #jessicombs #worldrecord #guinness