Jessi Combs’ Partner Shares Feelings After Mythbusters Star Was Awarded Speed Record Following Fatal Crash

It was almost a 12 months in the past that we discovered the tragic information that Mythbusters’ Jessi Combs had died in a tragic accident on the younger age of 39. The previous TV star had been making an attempt for a velocity document on the time, hoping to interrupt the feminine land-speed document in a jet-powered automobile. Now, her accomplice Terry Madden, has responded to the information Combs’ did, in truth, obtain her aim with a considerate submit.
The journey to Jessi Combs attaining her land-speed document was a tricky one. In keeping with Terry Madden, whereas he’s touched her foray into the desert wasn’t for naught and is touched by her document, his emotions are truthfully nonetheless actually difficult concerning what occurred.
I actually don’t understand how I really feel about this in any respect as no document might ever be value her not being right here, nevertheless it was a aim that she actually wished – and as laborious as it’s for me to even take a look at the automobile with out crying. I’m so happy with her.
He went on to speak a bit of extra in depth concerning the day Jessi Combs achieved her document – the day she additionally died. Apparently, there have been “a couple of issues that had been bothering” them regarding the security of her pursuit, however she in the end determined to maneuver ahead. He additionally mentioned, Jessi Combs had determined the race that gained her the document could be her final, whether or not or not she had achieved her aim. He famous:
It has torn me aside that every one I needed to do is say let’s go and we’d have left earlier than that run, she requested my opinion and I instructed her Togo for it if it was what she wished. That dialog has torn me aside on a regular basis because the accident. On her ultimate document run- the entrance wheel meeting failed and as she decelerated simply previous the top of the run, it got here aside and went up into the electronics/mechanical bay behind her seat and brought about the accident.
Finally, Jessi Combs ended up clocking in at 522.783, changing into the primary to interrupt the document in over 40 years, in accordance with the Guinness World Data. In 1976, Kitty O’Neil had set the document with 512.7. You may see Terry Madden’s full submit beneath.
Within the time since Jessi Combs’ loss of life final August, Terry Madden has shared loads of the recollections he and Jessi Combs embarked upon earlier than her tragic accident. This consists of Jessi’s love for an outdated bus they purchased collectively and travelled in, the amusing method they’d do yard work collectively and extra.
Combs not solely left behind a velocity document, but additionally a fanbase who knew her from her memorable TV profession. Nevertheless it was Madden who continues to be maintaining Combs in our minds and hearts a 12 months later. Finally, he was very happy with her and whereas there are undoubtedly difficult emotions about her Guinness World Record, however it’s going to hopefully turn into yet another factor he’ll be capable of bear in mind about Jessi Combs, who died pursuing greatness. Her title will at all times be within the document books, nevertheless it definitely got here at a price.
