Jessi Hits 100 Million Views For 1st Time With “NUNU NANA” MV

Jessi’s “NUNU NANA” has surpassed 100 million views on YouTube!

Shortly after 3 p.m. KST on March 20, the music video for Jessi’s hit music “NUNU NANA” hit 100 million views on YouTube, making it her first music video ever to succeed in the milestone.

Jessi initially launched “NUNU NANA” on July 30 at 6 p.m. KST, which means that it took the music simply over seven months and 19 days to realize the feat.

Congratulations to Jessi!

