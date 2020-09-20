Jessi Opens Up About Recent Breakup With Boyfriend Of 2 Years + How It Changed Her Ideal Type

Jessi opened up about her love life on the newest episode of “The Supervisor”!

In the course of the September 19 episode of the MBC actuality present, comedienne Tune Eun Yi requested Jessi about her perfect sort. “You as soon as stated previously that Ha Jung Woo was your perfect sort,” she recalled. “Has that modified?”

Jessi replied, “Sure, my [ideal type] has modified. Of course, Ha Jung Woo is extraordinarily good-looking, oh my God. It’s not simply that he’s good-looking, however he’s actually manly. I like manly guys, relatively than males who’re skinny and pale.”

Nonetheless, the singer went on to elucidate that what she seems for in a person has modified since breaking apart along with her long-term boyfriend final 12 months.

“However now, as I grow old, [things have] modified,” stated Jessi. “Simply final 12 months, I used to be nonetheless relationship my boyfriend of two years. He was so handsome. However I noticed that attractiveness aren’t what issues. A person’s face isn’t necessary; it’s what it’s in his coronary heart that’s necessary.”

“Now, I’m in search of a person that understands me,” she continued. “Somebody who makes me snigger. His humorousness needs to be just like mine.”

Watch Jessi on “The Supervisor” with English subtitles under!

