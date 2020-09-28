Jessi Says Kim Jong Kook Is Her Type + His Mom Shares She’d Be Thrilled To Have Her As Daughter-In-Law

Jessi and Kim Jong Kook’s mom hit it off on the most recent episode of “My Ugly Duckling”!

On the September 27 broadcast of the SBS selection present, Jessi made a visitor look as a particular MC. After the MCs launched Jessi to the panel of movie star mothers, Kim Jong Kook’s mom excitedly talked about that she had met her as soon as earlier than.

“Years in the past, we met at a hair salon,” stated Kim Jong Kook’s mother, praising the singer for her pleasant and respectful method. “Again then, I didn’t know who Jessi was, however she instantly bought as much as greet me, asking me, ‘You’re Jong Kook’s mom, proper?’”

Jessi went on to heap reward on Kim Jong Kook, revealing, “I do know Jong Kook rather well, and he’s such an ideal man. Jong Kook is the kind of man I like. He’s very manly, and he doesn’t care an excessive amount of about his look. That’s the type of man I like.”

Nonetheless, Jessi added that he does have one deadly flaw. “All he does is figure out,” she lamented. Search engine optimization Jang Hoon identified that Kim Jong Kook had stated he may be prepared to chop again on his gymnasium time if he discovered somebody he preferred, however Jessi disagreed, explaining, “He’s been figuring out like that for over 20 years now. By now, it’s a behavior [he won’t be able to fix].”

“However by way of look and persona, he’s completely my sort,” she continued.

Search engine optimization Jang Hoon then requested Kim Jong Kook’s mother what she considered Jessi as a daughter-in-law, to which she fortunately replied, “I’d be thrilled [to have her as a daughter-in-law]!”

Afterward within the present, Jessi and the panelists talked a couple of key similarity between her and Kim Jong Kook: their incapacity to throw something away. Kim Jong Kook’s mother shared, “He even has stuff from 20 years in the past,” and Jessi replied, “I’m the identical approach. Even when folks inform me, ‘Throw this away already; it’s damaged,’ I by some means can’t deliver myself to do it.”

Jessi and Kim Jong Kook additionally turned out to be related by way of their frugality. “I’ll take dwelling any snacks which might be accessible within the dressing room,” stated Jessi. “I simply really feel prefer it’s a waste to not. If there are tissues, I’ll take these dwelling too.” Search engine optimization Jang Hoon commented, “You’ve loads in frequent with Jong Kook,” and Kim Jong Kook’s mother confirmed that her son was precisely like that as nicely.

Jessi remarked, “Jong Kook is such a sort particular person. I guess he’s an obedient son and listens to his mother, proper? However people who find themselves too related shouldn’t date one another.”

Nonetheless, when the MCs later requested her to call the solid member she’d marry if she was compelled to choose, Jessi nonetheless selected Kim Jong Kook. “If I’m taking seems to be into consideration, Kim Jong Kook,” she replied. “As a result of I may converse with him in English. However I don’t assume I’d need to really date him in actual life.”

Nonetheless, she added with amusing, “However don’t you assume that if Jong Kook and I had a child collectively, it will be fairly?” Everybody on set instantly cracked up, with Kim Jong Kook’s mother laughing so laborious that she really needed to wipe away her tears as she nodded in settlement.

Watch “My Ugly Duckling” with English subtitles beneath!

