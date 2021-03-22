Jessi Shares Her Mom’s Opinion Of Kim Jong Kook + Gets Honest About Working With PSY

Jessi thrilled Kim Jong Kook’s mother by returning to SBS’s “My Ugly Duckling”!

On the March 21 episode of the hit selection present, Jessi returned to make one other visitor look as a particular MC. The final time Jessi was on the present, Kim Jong Kook’s mother made no secret of how impressed she was by the feminine singer, and he or she even shared that she would like to have her as a daughter-in-law.

As quickly as Jessi made her entrance, Shin Dong Yup teasingly identified that Kim Jong Kook’s mother appeared particularly excited to see her, which Kim Jong Kook’s mother didn’t deny.

This system additionally reminded everybody that in her earlier visitor look, Jessi had chosen Kim Jong Kook because the solid member she would marry if she had to select based mostly on appears to be like—and that she had gone on to joke, “However don’t you suppose that if Jong Kook and I had a child collectively, it might be fairly?”

Website positioning Jang Hoon then requested Jessi if her mother ever gave her recommendation on what sort of man thus far or shared her ideas on what sort of man she needed for a son-in-law.

Jessi replied, “Once I discuss to my mother on the cellphone, she at all times says issues like, ‘Jessi, you’re doing an amazing job. Jessi, at all times be humble, and take excellent care of [Yoo] Jae Suk.’ She at all times talks about Jae Suk.”

She went on with fun, “However I feel my mother actually likes [Kim] Jong Kook as nicely.” As Shin Dong Yup instantly started teasing her, Jessi continued, “I instructed her, ‘Mother! That’s simply TV!’ However my mother saved speaking about how he looks like a superb particular person.”

Jessi later added, “My mom simply needs me thus far a superb man. My mother doesn’t know Jong Kook personally, and he or she’s by no means even met him in particular person. So based mostly solely on what she’s seen on TV, he made an amazing impression.”

Jessi additionally talked about working with PSY, the founding father of her present company P NATION, on her new track “What Kind of X.”

When Website positioning Jang Hoon requested if she thought “What Kind of X” would do higher or worse than her final hit, “NUNU NANA,” Jessi replied, “How would I do know? I’ve to see how issues go. However PSY mentioned that this new track is method higher… he actually appreciated the track.”

Citing the truth that Jessi had joked about PSY driving her loopy whereas working collectively on “NUNU NANA,” Shin Dong Yup requested, “Did PSY make you loopy this time as nicely?”

Jessi jokingly replied, “Truthfully, I’m loopy proper now as nicely. Regardless of how a lot I combat with him, I lose. [PSY] and I combat quite a bit, however as a result of each of us are the trustworthy kind, we don’t have any lingering unhealthy emotions or grudges afterwards.”

She added with fun, “Now that I’ve gotten older, [fighting] tires me out.”

High Proper Picture Credit score: Xportsnews