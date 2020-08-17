General News

Jessi Shares Hilarious Reaction To HyunA And DAWN’s Antics In “NUNU NANA” Challenge

August 17, 2020
HyunA and DAWN had a little bit enjoyable with Jessi’s new music!

Jessi not too long ago made a comeback with the music “NUNU NANA,” whose dance was made into the “NUNU NANA” problem.

On August 16, she shared a video of herself doing the problem along with her P Nation labelmates HyunA and DAWN. All three artists exhibit their stage charisma and their dance abilities, however when HyunA and DAWN all of a sudden kiss in the course of the dance, Jessi makes a disgusted face. On the finish, when HyunA jumps into DAWN’s arms, Jessi appears to be like on the digital camera and mouths, “What the —.”

In the caption of the video, Jessi wrote, “Whenever you’re the third wheel.”

Jessi is presently set to seem in Lee Hyori’s new mission lady group, Refund Expedition. HyunA has shared that she is engaged on a comeback.

