Jessi To Make Comeback In March

Mark your calendar: Jessi’s acquired new music on the best way!

P NATION has now confirmed that the company’s subsequent artist to make a return is Jessi, whose comeback is scheduled for March 17 at 6 p.m. KST.

Jessi most just lately made a comeback in July 2020 with “NUNU NANA.” Since then, she additionally promoted as a member of the “How Do You Play?” woman group Refund Sisters together with Lee Hyori, Uhm Jung Hwa, and MAMAMOO‘s Hwasa.

Prime Photograph Credit score: Xportsnews