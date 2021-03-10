Jessica Blevins, Ninja’s Wife and Supervisor, Signs With CAA

CAA has signed Jessica Blevins, the spouse and supervisor of Twitch’s greatest streamer, Tyler “Ninja” Blevins, for illustration.

Jessica Blevins streams on Twitch herself, and can be an activist, entrepreneur and digital character. Along with managing the Staff Ninja model, Blevins has personally accrued greater than 1.1 million followers on Instagram, 611,000 on Twitter and 468,000 on Twitch.

She’s labored with manufacturers together with Trident, Bitter Patch, NordicTrack and Crest, in addition to non-profit group 4ocean, which focuses on cleansing the ocean and coastlines. She’s additionally been vocal about animal advocacy, and has made efforts to offer again to her personal group.

For the previous a number of years, Blevins has managed the ins and outs of the Ninja model, together with negotiating multi-million-dollar contracts. Tyler Blevins is the most-followed Twitch streamer on the platform, with 16 million followers. CAA signed Tyler Blevins, who additionally appeared on the second season of Fox’s hit actuality competitors “The Masked Singer,” to a multi-year deal final October.

“What I like most about Jessica’s skill to step into the function of my supervisor is how flawlessly she did it,” Tyler Blevins informed Forbes in a 2020 interview with the couple. “She instantly performed arduous ball with the large boys and acted 10x extra skilled than I ever may on the time. She was so wanting to be taught concerning the area and all the time was asking for recommendation from extra skilled folks and nonetheless does. She needs to be one of the best at what she does and continues to work towards it.”

Jessica Blevins began streaming herself in October 2014, and continues to submit all the pieces from cooking streams to broadcasts of video games like “Useless by Daylight” repeatedly.