Jessica Campbell Useless: ‘Election,’ ‘Freak and Geeks’ Actor Was 38

Jessica Campbell, greatest recognized for her roles within the 1999 movie “Election” and cult basic sequence “Freaks and Geeks,” has died at 38.

Campbell’s household introduced the actor died on Dec. 29 in Portland, Ore. Campbell retired from performing to develop into a naturopathic doctor, and she collapsed after seeing sufferers at her follow. She was unable to be revived and her reason for loss of life is to be decided.

Campbell first appeared within the 1992 TV film “Within the Finest Curiosity of the Kids,” starring Sarah Jessica Parker. Her following main movie position was in 1999 comedy satire “Election,” with Matthew Broderick and Reese Witherspoon. She performed the angsty sister of faculty jock Paul (Chris Klein) whose girlfriend dumps her and leaves her for Paul. Wanting revenge, she runs towards him for sophistication president. The efficiency secured her an Impartial Spirit Award nomination for greatest debut efficiency.

The actor additionally appeared in “Freaks and Geeks,” as Amy Andrews, a tuba participant in McKinley Excessive’s marching band. She briefly dates Ken (Seth Rogen) and later reveals to him that she was born intersex.

Campbell additionally starred in drama movie “The Security of Objects” reverse Glenn Shut and Dermot Mulroney, in addition to 2002’s “Junk” and “Dad’s Day.”

Cambell’s cousin Sarah Wessling arrange a GoFundMe marketing campaign to pay for the funeral prices and present for Campbell’s 10-year-old son Oliver. “A real adventurer in each sense of the phrase, Jessica packed a staggering quantity of experiences into her tragically brief lifetime,” Wessling wrote on the GoFundMe web page. “She may all the time be counted on because the instigator of, or on the very least a prepared confederate to, varied types of mischief and hijinks. To know her is to have an over-the-top story involving her. To know her is to have recognized true friendship.”

Witherspoon additionally expressed her condolences in a tweet: “So coronary heart damaged to listen to this. Working with Jessica on ‘Election’ was such a pleasure. I’m sending all my like to Jessica’s household and family members.”

Campbell can also be survived by husband Daniel, her mom and an aunt, amongst different prolonged relations. A memorial service is being deliberate.