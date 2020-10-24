Jessica Chastain Boards ‘Scenes From a Marriage’ at HBO

Jessica Chastain has signed on for a lead function within the upcoming HBO restricted collection “Scenes From a Marriage” reverse Oscar Isaac, Selection has confirmed.

Chastain takes over for Michelle Williams, who exited the collection as a result of scheduling points. The function reunites Isaac and Chastain, who beforehand starred collectively within the 2014 characteristic “A Most Violent 12 months.”

This marks the newest TV venture for Chastain. It was introduced in September that she would star as nation singer Tammy Wynette in a restricted collection for Spectrum, Paramount Community, and Paramount Plus. She is a two-time Academy Award nominee for her work on “The Assist” and “Zero Darkish Thirty.” She was nominated for Golden Globe Awards for a similar two roles, successful for “Zero Darkish Thirty.” She has additionally been nominated for 3 different Golden Globes for her roles in “A Most Violent 12 months,” “Miss Sloane,” and “Molly’s Sport.” She’s going to subsequent be seen within the motion movie “The 355” this January.

Chastain is repped by CAA, Mosaic, Imprint PR, and Hansen Jacobson.

The present is an English restricted collection adaptation of Ingmar Bergman’s “Scenes From a Marriage.” Bergman’s model aired on Swedish tv in 1973, consisting of six episodes. Bergman directed the collection with Liv Ullmann and Erland Josephson starring. The brand new model is alleged to re-examine the present’s depiction of affection, hatred, need, monogamy, marriage and divorce by way of the lens of a modern American couple.

Chastain and Isaac may even government produce along with starring. Hagai Levi will write, direct, and government produce. Michael Ellenberg will government produce by way of Media Res. Amy Herzog, Lars Blomgren, Daniel Bergman, and Blair Breard may even government produce. Media Res and Endeavor content material will produce.

Deadline first reported Chastain’s casting.