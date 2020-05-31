Jessica Chastain Explains Why She Can’t Re-Watch One Of Her Movies

In The Tree of Life, Jessica Chastain performs Mrs. O’Brien, a loving however stern housewife in 1950s Texas. The movie is primarily advised from the angle of her youngster, who sees her reverentially. Whereas that will not sound all that life-changing, those that’ve seen the movie could possibly perceive why Jessica Chastain feels the way in which she does about it. Like most Terrence Malick films, The Tree of Life feels extra like a rumination on the aim of existence than the rest. It’s largely a slice of life story, displaying how the primary character, Jack, grows up whereas observing his mom’s kindness, typically at odds together with his strict father’s method to parenting. Although not rather a lot occurs via the segments of the film that function Mrs. O’Brien, the film nonetheless paints a poetic and generally hauntingly intimate image of what it feels prefer to develop up.