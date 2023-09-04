Jessica Chastain, Sophia Loren, As Well As Kerry Washington Wore Giorgio Armani In Venice:

Jessica Chastain went to Giorgio Armani’s One Night within Venice fashion show in Italy on Saturday night with other A-list stars.

The 46-year-old Academy Award winner sparkled in rhinestones as she poses for pictures on the red carpet. The actress, who will be traveling to a big film festival in a few days, was sitting in the front row next to Kerry Washington as well as Benicio Del Toro.

There’s no better way to describe how Giorgio Armani works on his projects than by saying that he puts his whole heart and soul into them. So much that the designer cried at the Arsenale before his Privé show upon Saturday night as a component of his new One Night Only event.

Chastain Looked Great Within A black Sleeveless Top That She Slipped Into An Ensemble Of Black Crystal Covered High Waisted Pants:

“It’s hard not to cry when young and old people from all walks of life come up to me to ask for a photo, and they’re all equally moved,” Armani said, his eyes welling up.

He was talking about what happened the night before, when the designer had a cocktail party on his Man yacht, which was attended by Kerry Washington, Sydney Sweeney, and Regé-Jean Page, among others.

Chastain looked great for the event by wearing a black sleeveless top that she slipped into a pair of black crystal-covered high-waisted pants. The star of “The Help” wore sky-high heels and a beautiful satin suit jacket with sparkly flower stickers to add to her look.

The beautiful red hair of the star of “Interstellar” was pulled back into a ponytail, and she wore a bright red lip. Memory is a new drama film in which Chastain is set to play a major role.

Within May Of Last Year, The Singer Was Added To The Show:

The first time the performer’s name came up in connection with the project took place in May of last year, when it was announced that shooting was done. The main character of the movie is a social worker who runs into an old friend on her way home from her high school reunion.

Mendes’s dress was the one that stood out the most. It was all white with a floor-length skirt and had a delicate print of small white, purple, as well as pink flowers on thin green stems. The flowers and stems were all covered with color-matching sequins for a shimmery look all over.

The highly stitched dress had a round waist that was looped via two wide black straps. Each black strap had dark sparkles on it to make it shine even more.

The Same Fabric Was Used To Make Both The Bow And The Keyhole Bodice Of The Dress:

The same cloth was also used to make a bow that was tied around the keyhole waist of the dress. This gave the dress a clean, sweet look. Molly Dickson’s styling let Mendes’s dress take center stage by only adding a pair of diamond teardrop earrings with a rose gold back.

The formal gems went well with the dress’s tone-on-tone pink details, and their shine made the dress’s light-catching sequins even more glamorous for a moment.

Mendes was dressed through Dickson in a sheer-based black gown with a woven skirt, elaborate beading, and textured paillettes when she arrived at Giorgio Armani’s “One Night Only” fashion show in Venice on Saturday.

Peter Sarsgaard, Jessica Harper, as well as Elsie Fisher are some of the other actors in the movie who join Jessica Chastain. Franco told the media outlet in a statement that he had a great time collaborating with the actress and the rest of the group.

At The Venice Film Festival, New Movies And Short Films From Around The World Will Be Shown:

The director said, “It was an honor to work with such a great cast and to film within a city which has its own character.” I can’t wait to tell the crowd about it.’

At the Venice Film Festival, new movies and short films from around the world will be shown for the first time. The 80th yearly event will also be taking part during the SAG-AFTRA strike, but U.S. players are still able to attend because of temporary deals.

In addition to the openings of “Maestro,” “Priscilla,” and “Ferrari,” the week will end with the AmFar Gala, where Leona Lewis as well as Rita Ora will perform.