Jessica Chastain Was Approached For A Key Doctor Strange Role, According To The Writer

For those that want a Doctor Strange refresher course, Christine Palmer (who, within the comics, is among the girls who’s also called Evening Nurse) is a surgeon and Stephen Strange’s ex-girlfriend. Whereas she initially helped Strange get well after his automotive accident, she left him after they obtained into an argument the place he accused her of pitying him. Strange reunited with Christine after he turned a sorcerer, and she or he saved his life after he was injured throughout a battle with considered one of Kaecilius’ followers.