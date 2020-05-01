Jessica Chosen As New Global Ambassador For Revlon

Jessica has formally been appointed a brand new international ambassador for Revlon!

On April 30 native time, Revlon introduced that Jessica would develop into its latest international model ambassador, representing the wonder model throughout Asia and fronting a number of of its upcoming international campaigns.

Revlon Global Model President Silvia Galfo remarked, “We had been drawn to Jessica as a result of she is a power of nature, channeling her optimistic power and entrepreneurial mindset into attaining her targets and breaking boundaries all alongside the best way. She likes to experiment with magnificence and has an unapologetic spirit that helps her transcend conference, completely capturing our Stay Boldly ethos. We’re thrilled to have her as a part of the Revlon household.”

Jessica additionally expressed her pleasure about her new position, commenting, “Revlon has at all times represented the epitome of glamour for me. As a younger woman rising up in San Francisco, I couldn’t assist however be dazzled by the daring imagery of iconic girls carrying Revlon make-up! To now be a part of these legendary Revlon ambassadors is a thrill and an honor.”

Based on Revlon, Jessica will start showing within the model’s international campaigns this spring.