Jessica Holscott Named Finance Head at WarnerMedia’s Studios and Networks Group

WarnerMedia has named Jessica Holscott as the brand new head of finance of its studios and networks group, the just lately fashioned unit led by Warner Bros. chief Ann Sarnoff.

Holscott, who will report back to WarnerMedia CFO Pascal Desroches, is tasked with overseeing the group’s monetary actions, together with monetary reporting, budgeting and planning for future enterprise development.

Most just lately, she served as government VP and CFO of WarnerMedia Leisure. Previous to that, Holscott was exec VP and CFO at HBO and had served as senior VP of investor relations for Time Warner for 2 years earlier than that, main Time Warner’s merger planning efforts with AT&T. Her profession contains time spent at Delphi as VP of investor relations and treasurer, in addition to a 16-year tenure at Basic Electrical, in roles starting from CFO of GE Asset Administration and CFO for the NBCUniversal TV stations unit.

As a part of WarnerMedia’s company restructuring, introduced Friday, its new studio and networks group brings collectively the Warner Bros. Footage Group, HBO, HBO Max, the Warner Bros. Tv Group, DC, Cartoon Community, Grownup Swim, Boomerang, TCM, Cartoon Community Studios, WB Animation, TBS, TNT, TruTV, Wizarding World, in addition to shopper merchandise and gaming. The unit combines unique manufacturing from its content material studios and programming capabilities throughout its numerous manufacturers, and will oversee all WarnerMedia TV sequence and movie growth, manufacturing and programming.

The realignment has additionally resulted in tons of of layoffs throughout Warner Bros., DC Comics and streaming service DC Universe, and the restructuring of the Warner Bros. TV Group.