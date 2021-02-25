Jessica Kam-Engle to Head Content in Asia for Disney

Veteran producer and govt Jessica Kam-Engle has been appointed by The Walt Disney Firm to head content material and improvement in the Asia Pacific area. The rent is considered one of a number of administration adjustments throughout the corporate’s media and leisure distribution phase, which incorporates the direct-to-consumer, studio distribution, media networks, and content material distribution companies.

Till final yr Kam-Engle was head of unique manufacturing at HBO Asia. Between 2008-2016 she was an impartial movie producer based mostly in Beijing and Hong Kong. Throughout that point she produced 10 characteristic movies together with critically acclaimed “The Piano in a Manufacturing unit” and blockbuster “Simply One other Pandora’s Field.” Prior to this, Jessica held numerous regional advertising and gross sales roles at Hong Kong studio Celestial Footage. She has additionally held roles at MTV Asia, MGM Gold Community, Dow Jones Newswires and commenced her profession as a finance intern at The Walt Disney Studios in Burbank in 1995.

She is going to report to Luke Kang, president, The Walt Disney Firm Asia Pacific, and be anticipated to lead Disney’s initiatives in locally-relevant unique content material. “Content and improvement groups in every APAC market will report to her, in addition to their respective in-market leaders. Because the group rolls out the assorted iterations of the Disney Plus streaming platform in Asia, they are going to be accountable for growing, producing, and buying content material to develop the direct-to-consumer choices.

“(Kam-Engle’s) experience, in depth vary of experiences, and manufacturing achievements will speed up our ambitions to ship world-class content material from the area to audiences in the Asia Pacific area and past,” mentioned Kang in a press release.

Kang additionally introduced a string of different govt adjustments throughout markets and enterprise sectors.

Kylie Watson-Wheeler stays MD, The Walt Disney Firm Australia and New Zealand, and also will tackle expanded twin accountability as head of ESPN & Nationwide Geographic, APAC. Carol Choi stays MD and consultant director, The Walt Disney Firm Japan and also will tackle expanded twin accountability as head of franchise advertising, APAC. David Shin expands his remit as GM, The Walt Disney Firm in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Southeast Asia (excluding Indonesia) with twin accountability as head of media networks, APAC. Tom Oh is newly appointed as GM and consultant director, The Walt Disney Firm Korea. Vineet Puri is newly appointed as GM, The Walt Disney Firm Indonesia. Kang will proceed to handle Mainland China straight.

Among the many enterprise sectors Jay Trinidad expands his remit as GM, direct-to-consumer, APAC. John Hsu expands his remit as GM, studio distribution, APAC (together with theatrical, music and reside leisure) and can proceed to have direct accountability for the enterprise in Mainland China. Angela Wang expands her remit as GM, content material gross sales, APAC and can proceed to have direct accountability for the enterprise in Mainland China.

Following the launches of Disney Plus Hotstar Indonesia and Disney Plus Singapore and laying the muse for future direct-to-consumer technique throughout Southeast Asia, Amit Malhotra will tackle a brand new position as the top of business improvement, APAC, reporting straight to Kang.