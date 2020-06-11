Jessica M. Thompson to Direct ‘The Bride’ – Variety

Jessica M. Thompson, who directed the critically acclaimed “The Mild of the Moon,” is about to helm the horror-thriller “The Bride” for Display screen Gems, sources inform Variety.

Blair Butler wrote the unique script with revisions by Thompson. Emile Gladstone, behind the horror hit “The Curse of La Llorona,” is producing the film.

The story follows a younger lady who attends a lavish vacation spot wedding ceremony, unaware of the horrors that await.

“The Mild of the Moon” was Thompson’s function debut; she additionally wrote, edited and produced the pic. The movie stars Stephanie Beatriz as a profitable New York Metropolis architect who struggles to regain intimacy and management in her life after an occasion turns her world the wrong way up. The film received the viewers award for greatest narrative function on the 2017 SXSW Pageant, placing her on the radar of each studio on the town.

She most lately directed six episodes of See-Noticed Movies’ upcoming TV collection “The Finish,” starring Frances O’Connor, Morgan Davies and Harriet Walter.

Butler, who’s greatest recognized for the Dimension Movies horror pic “Polaroid,” is at present in improvement with Dangerous Robotic on the horror movie “The Steps.” She additionally simply wrapped her first season as a producer on the TV collection “Helstrom.” She penned the CBS Movies and Lionsgate horror film “Hell Fest.”

Thompson is repped by CAA, Impartial Expertise Group, Kaplan/Perrone Leisure, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein. Butler is repped by Business Leisure and Lichter Grossman.