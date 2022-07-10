Jessica Martínez’s great goal in the women’s Copa América that is all the rage on social networks

Goal by Jessica Martínez in the women’s Copa América

There were many expectations in the world of football for the start of the Women’s America Cup 2022 and the start of the event did not disappoint at all. One of the most attractive matches was Colombiawho became strong at home in the debut to overcome by 4-2 a Paraguay on the first date of the tournament. It was a game with many emotions but mainly with an anthology goal.

The author of the memorable annotation is the Paraguayan Jessica Martinezthe great figure that has the white-haired in this tournament, who took advantage of his spectacular punch to score the 1-1 partial with a free kick that seemed to be very far. He was running the 26th minute when Martínez brought out his magic.

The player of 23 yearswho currently plays for Sevilla in Spain, made the ball look like a missile by hitting it with great power with his right foot. Catherine PerezColombian goalkeeper, did his best but could not stop such an accurate shot.

Jessica Martínez celebrates her great goal against Colombia in the Copa América Femenina 2022 (@Albirroja)

Despite this goal Jessica Martinezwho arose from Club Sportivo Limpeno and in his short career he has already passed through clubs like Santos FC y Real Madridthe selection of Colombia could take the victory 4-2 thanks to the goals of Daniela Montoya (2), Mayra Ramirez y Manuela Venegas. The other goal Paraguay it was of Fany Guato in the 90th minute.

The Colombian players left the playing field applauded by his audience who is excited that the team can advance and be among those who dispute the title. The soccer players of the host team dedicated the victory to Liana Salazar, who could not be in the first game because they tested positive for COVID-19.

This presentation of Colombia It came hours after the Major Division of Colombian Soccer (Dimayor) made the decision not to hold the women’s championship in the second half, which is bad news for the development of the women’s league in the country. Fernando Jaramillo, maximum authority, argued that not enough teams to make the tournament and that the money was not guaranteed either to hold it with only six participants.

Next Monday, on the second day of this league, Paraguay will face Chilewhich debuts in Cali, while Colombia will go against Bolivia.

