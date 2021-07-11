Jessica Valentino Biography/Wiki, Age, Peak, Profession, Pictures & Extra

Jessica Valentino is an American Actress and Model, she used to be born on 14 January 1989 in Steubenville, Ohio, United States. Jessica is particularly recognized for showing in Motion pictures and Web Scenes and at the moment we’re going to learn about regarding the actress’s Early Existence, Occupation, Personal Existence, and lots of others. in Jessica Valentino Biography.

Who’s Jessica Valentino & Early Existence & Occupation

Born in Ohio, Jessica started her occupation inside the AV industry in 2007 at the age of 18 and did her first shoot with the film studio ‘FM Concepts’. After this, she moreover worked with other film studios as an actress and those film studios embrace Northstar Mates, Hustler Video, and Bluebird Motion pictures.

Except film studios, Jessica has moreover performed in motion pictures with a large number of well known actresses of the recreational industry and those actresses embrace Lexi Belle and Jamie Lamore.

Jessica Valentino Biography/Wiki

Profile
Establish Jessica Valentino
Career Actress & Model
Nationality American
Ethnicity/Descent Caucasian
Years Vigorous 2007 – 2015
Internet Price (approx.) $300K USD

Debut & Awards
Debut In 2007 – As an Actress
Awards None

Personal Existence
Nick Establish / Level Establish Sasha Sterling
Ivon
Jessica Valentina
Jessica Valentine
Maddy C
Sasha
Vanessa
Victoria
Born (Date of Get started) 14 January 1989
Age (as 2021) 32 Years Out of date
Birthplace Steubenville, Ohio, United States
Gender Female
Zodiac Sign Capricorn
Native land Steubenville, Ohio, United States
Leisure pursuits/Behavior/Interests Traveling, Buying, Selfie Lover, Dog Lover, Internet Surfing
Favorite Garments Producers Calvin Klein, LOUIS VUITTON, Tommy Hilfiger, Levi Strauss & Co.
Favorite Units Smartphone, DSLR Virtual digital camera, Smart Watch, DJI Mavic Drone
Foods Habits Non-Vegetarian
Faculty Now not Recognized
College Now not Recognized
Training Qualification / Degree Now not Recognized

Family, Courting, Boyfriend, and Affairs
Mother Now not Recognized
Father Now not Recognized
Sister/Brother Now not Recognized
Marital Status Unmarried
Affair/Boyfriend Now not Recognized
Husband/Spouse Now not Recognized
Daughter/Son/Children Now not Recognized
Relatives Now not Recognized
Buddies Now not Recognized

Body Measurements & Physically Appearances
Height 167 cm
1.67 m
5 feet 6 in
Weight 50 KG
110 lbs (pounds)
Eye Color Blue
Hair Color Black
Decide Size 34B-24-33
Gown Size 38 (EU)
Shoe (Feet) Size 9
Tattoos Certain
Unique Choices Attractive Decide & Self assurance

Social Media
Instagram Now not Recognized
Facebook Now not Recognized
Twitter Now not Recognized
YouTube Now not Recognized
Gmail ID / Electronic mail ID Now not Recognized

