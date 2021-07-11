Jessica Valentino Biography/Wiki, Age, Peak, Profession, Pictures & Extra

Jessica Valentino is an American Actress and Model, she used to be born on 14 January 1989 in Steubenville, Ohio, United States. Jessica is particularly recognized for showing in Motion pictures and Web Scenes and at the moment we’re going to learn about regarding the actress’s Early Existence, Occupation, Personal Existence, and lots of others. in Jessica Valentino Biography.
Who’s Jessica Valentino & Early Existence & Occupation
Born in Ohio, Jessica started her occupation inside the AV industry in 2007 at the age of 18 and did her first shoot with the film studio ‘FM Concepts’. After this, she moreover worked with other film studios as an actress and those film studios embrace Northstar Mates, Hustler Video, and Bluebird Motion pictures.
Except film studios, Jessica has moreover performed in motion pictures with a large number of well known actresses of the recreational industry and those actresses embrace Lexi Belle and Jamie Lamore.
Jessica Valentino Biography/Wiki
Profile
|Establish
|Jessica Valentino
|Career
|Actress & Model
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity/Descent
|Caucasian
|Years Vigorous
|2007 – 2015
|Internet Price (approx.)
|$300K USD
Debut & Awards
|Debut
|In 2007 – As an Actress
|Awards
|None
Personal Existence
|Nick Establish / Level Establish
|Sasha Sterling
Ivon
Jessica Valentina
Jessica Valentine
Maddy C
Sasha
Vanessa
Victoria
|Born (Date of Get started)
|14 January 1989
|Age (as 2021)
|32 Years Out of date
|Birthplace
|Steubenville, Ohio, United States
|Gender
|Female
|Zodiac Sign
|Capricorn
|Native land
|Steubenville, Ohio, United States
|Leisure pursuits/Behavior/Interests
|Traveling, Buying, Selfie Lover, Dog Lover, Internet Surfing
|Favorite Garments Producers
|Calvin Klein, LOUIS VUITTON, Tommy Hilfiger, Levi Strauss & Co.
|Favorite Units
|Smartphone, DSLR Virtual digital camera, Smart Watch, DJI Mavic Drone
|Foods Habits
|Non-Vegetarian
|Faculty
|Now not Recognized
|College
|Now not Recognized
|Training Qualification / Degree
|Now not Recognized
Family, Courting, Boyfriend, and Affairs
|Mother
|Now not Recognized
|Father
|Now not Recognized
|Sister/Brother
|Now not Recognized
|Marital Status
|Unmarried
|Affair/Boyfriend
|Now not Recognized
|Husband/Spouse
|Now not Recognized
|Daughter/Son/Children
|Now not Recognized
|Relatives
|Now not Recognized
|Buddies
|Now not Recognized
Body Measurements & Physically Appearances
|Height
|167 cm
1.67 m
5 feet 6 in
|Weight
|50 KG
110 lbs (pounds)
|Eye Color
|Blue
|Hair Color
|Black
|Decide Size
|34B-24-33
|Gown Size
|38 (EU)
|Shoe (Feet) Size
|9
|Tattoos
|Certain
|Unique Choices
|Attractive Decide & Self assurance
Social Media
|Now not Recognized
|Now not Recognized
|Now not Recognized
|YouTube
|Now not Recognized
|Gmail ID / Electronic mail ID
|Now not Recognized