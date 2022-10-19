Jesús “Tecatito” Corona was optimistic about his rehabilitation for Qatar 2022

Tecatito Corona gave details of his recovery (Photo: Instagram/@miseleccionmx)

A little less than two months after the start of the Qatar World Cup 2022one of the main concerns of the group commanded by Gerardo Martino continues to be the injury of Jesús Manuel Tecatito Corona, who since the beginning of October showed some progress in his rehabilitation after having suffered a ruptured fibula and ligaments in his left ankle.

Now, after just over 3 months of being one of the main topics of conversation ahead of the start of Qatar 2022, Tecatito Corona sent a message of encouragement that he is making progress in his recovery and is about to return to the field of play.

It was through audiovisual material taken up by STUDY where Tecatito he was optimistic: “I’m here to inform you that I’m doing very well from my injury, getting on the court sooner and earlier and, nothing, thank you all. Hugs,” he commented.

The Mexican continues with his rehabilitation after undergoing surgery where a plate with screws was applied to the fibula and a suture in the internal and external ligaments. He was barely last October, the winger of the National Team reappeared in the training sessions of his club, when they presented Jorge Sampaoli as the new coach of the red and white

On that occasion, the Monterrey youth squad reappeared at the Sánchez-Pizjuán, without a cast and only with a crutch. Despite his spectacular injury, the soccer player born in Hermosillo, Sonora is one of the elements that still has the hope of accessing Qatar 2022, this after the more than a few possibilities that the strategist of the National Team, Gerardo Martino, has opened for him.

During the last FIFA Date when Mexico faced Colombia and Peru, the national coach assured that he is in constant communication with the player to know how is your rehab going. Well, according to the projections of the Argentine, the last possibility that Tecatito Corona arrives at the World Cup it would be during the last two clashes from Girona, Spain ahead of the start of the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

AMDEP9571. PANAMA CITY (PANAMA), 09/08/2021.- Jesús Corona of Mexico celebrates a goal today, in a match of the Concacaf qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup between the teams of Panama and Mexico at the stadium Rommel Fernández in Panama City (Panama). EFE/Welcome Velasco



Looking back, it is important to point out that it would not be the first time that the possibility has been opened for Jesús Manuel to travel to Qatar despite the complicated scenario that the Mexican striker is facing.

Matías Bunge, representative of the Tecatitoasked that the player not be ruled out, because although the seriousness of the injury indicates that he will not go to Qatar, there is still a minimal chance that it does compete in the Arab country.

The soccer representative assured that with a good recovery and adequate rehabilitation could be in time for debut with Mexico in the match against Poland next November 22, so the next few days will be crucial to determine his situation and thus inform the coaching staff of the Tata Martino.

Photo: Instagram/@jesustecatitoc

Picture Tricolor plans to travel to Qatar on November 17, just five days before the start of the World Cup. Mexico will begin its participation in the World Cup on Tuesday, November 22 against Poland; on Saturday the 26th they will face Argentina and will finish the group stage against Saudi Arabia on Wednesday the 30th.

