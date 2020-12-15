Jesy Nelson Leaving Little Mix After Nine Years

Jesy Nelson, one of many founding members of common British music group Little Mix, is leaving the band, it was introduced on Monday.

“After an incredible 9 years collectively Jesy has made the choice to depart Little Mix. That is an extremely unhappy time for all of us however we’re absolutely supportive of Jesy,” the group’s official deal with tweeted on Monday.

In November, Nelson took a break from the group for “personal medical causes.”

Nelson auditioned for “The X Issue” as a solo act in 2011, and ended up being grouped with Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall to kind Little Mix. They gained the competitors, changing into the primary group to take action, with a canopy rendition of Damien Rice’s “Cannonball.”

“We love her very a lot and agree that it’s so essential that she does what is true for her psychological well being and well-being. We’re nonetheless very a lot having fun with our Little Mix journey and the three of us should not prepared for it to be over,” Pinnock, Edwards and Thirlwall tweeted.

“We all know that Jesy leaving the group goes to be actually upsetting information for our followers. We love you guys a lot and are so grateful to your loyalty and continued help of all of us.”

With greater than 60 million data bought, Little Mix is the most important woman group for the reason that Spice Women. Nelson was deeply affected by trolling on social media, and suffered from an consuming dysfunction and melancholy. Nelson’s troubles — together with her tried suicide — and her eventual restoration are the topic of the 2019 BBC Three documentary “Jesy Nelson: Odd One Out.”