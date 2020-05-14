Jethro Tull’s Ian Anderson Reveals He Has ‘Incurable Lung Illness’ – Variety

Ian Anderson, the frontman of the rock band Jethro Tull, has revealed that he has been “affected by an incurable lung illness” for years.

The 72-year-old musician made his well being situation public in a dialog with Dan Relatively on the journalist’s present “The Huge Interview.” Whereas the dialogue will air Wednesday evening on AXS TV, a preview clip options footage of Anderson sharing the information.

“I do battle,” Anderson stated. “I’ve what are referred to as exacerbation durations the place I get an an infection and it turns into extreme bronchitis and I’ve possibly two or three weeks of [it being] actually a troublesome job to go onstage and play.”

Anderson recognized his situation as power obstructive pulmonary illness (COPD), a illness that obstructs airflow from the lungs. The singer additionally mentioned how he has gone 18 months with out an exacerbation, saying he has handled his situation by medicating, avoiding areas with heavy air pollution and persevering with to maintain his lungs match by pushing them to their limits.

“It’s not but on the level that it impacts my day-to-day life,” Anderson stated. “I can nonetheless run for the bus.”

Anderson additionally blamed his frequent stage performances round fog machines because the wrongdoer for him contracting the illness. “I’ve spent 50 years of my life onstage amongst these wretched issues that I name smoke machines,” he stated. “As we speak, they’re politely known as hazers, as in the event that they’re by some means harmless and never damaging to your lungs. I actually do imagine that’s a really vital a part of the issue I’ve.”

Final fall, Anderson introduced his intent to complete and launch a brand new album this yr.