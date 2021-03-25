Jetpack Takes Rights to ‘Cardboard Metropolis,’ With Jacinda Ardern

International youngsters and household content material distributor Jetpack Distribution has acquired worldwide rights for New Zealand-based Vinewood Animation’s sequence “Welcome to Cardboard Metropolis.”

Visitor stars on the present have included Jacinda Ardern, Prime Minister of New Zealand, and Ian Brown of The Stone Roses. The sequence gained finest kids’s tv present on the 2019 New Zealand Tv Awards.

The deal contains seasons 1 and a couple of (every 10 x 5 minutes) and the nine-minute particular titled “Hearth in Cardboard Metropolis.” The comedy animated sequence targets kids aged six plus and their households.

The sequence is an action-packed animation, actually made out of cardboard. The present is produced via a mix of 3D animation and movement seize. Every season consists of two story arcs unfold over 5 episodes, all with cliffhanger endings.

The sequence has aired on TVNZ in New Zealand, the place it was a scores winner, and the particular has been purchased by numerous networks throughout Europe together with HBO Europe, NBC Common, YLE and RTP.

“Welcome to Cardboard Metropolis” is predicated on the quick movie “Hearth in Cardboard Metropolis,” which has gained awards at movie festivals around the globe together with Tribeca, LA Shorts, Naples, San Diego and Berlin.

Jetpack CEO Dominic Gardiner stated: “’Welcome to Cardboard Metropolis’ is such an revolutionary and hilarious idea, we have been fairly hooked from the beginning. The sequence and particular has obtained international important acclaim, unimaginable recognition via awards and festivals and an nearly cult following. And it’s simple to see why. Comedy animation is massively essential for the world’s youngsters and their households proper now. I need everybody to see this present.”

Co-creator Phil Brough stated: “Matthew and I have been sitting round sooner or later occupied with what the toughest job on this planet could be. We got here up with a firefighter in a metropolis manufactured from cardboard. We wrote the script for ‘Hearth In Cardboard Metropolis’ that evening. The subsequent day I sat down to animate it. A mere 5 years later, I completed. A lot to our shock, folks beloved it. The quick movie travelled the world, gained dozens of awards and spun off into the TV sequence ‘Welcome to Cardboard Metropolis.’ Amazingly we nonetheless love doing it and may’t wait to make extra.”