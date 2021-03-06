Jeweler Offers $50,000 Reward for Watch Stolen at Il Pastaio Shooting

Within the aftermath of the Thursday afternoon robbery-turned-shooting at high-end Italian restaurant Il Pastaio in Beverly Hills, jeweler Shay Belhassen is providing a $50,000 reward for his stolen watch. A rose gold Richard Mille RM 11-03 Flyback Chronograph, Belhassen estimates it’s price as a lot as $500,000.

In accordance with the Los Angeles Occasions, Belhassen had simply sat down at the restaurant when he witnessed three males wearing hoodies coming his method.

“Certainly one of them ran and pulled a gun from his jacket pocket, grabbed me from the again of my chair, choking me and placing a gun to my head,” Belhassen instructed the Los Angeles Occasions on Friday. “His two buddies — one among them is yanking my hand and the opposite is yanking at my watch.”

Within the scuffle that ensued, Belhassen was in a position to get hold of the weapon, which by chance went off, grazing a girl within the leg who was transported to the hospital with non life-threatening accidents.

Belhassen stated he was angered at the truth that related crimes have been occurring within the space in current weeks — few of which have gotten as a lot consideration — and he doesn’t consider police are adequately dealing with the uptick in robberies close to the Wilshire space focusing on luxurious watches.

Nevertheless, in a press release launched Saturday, Beverly Hills Police Division Chief Dominick Rivetti stated regulation enforcement is staying vigilant in trying for suspects.

“I need the world to know that Beverly Hills is a really secure group,” Rivetti wrote. “We make investments considerably in our police division to make sure our officers have each sources essential to do their jobs successfully. We shall be supplementing our personnel with armed, personal safety guards who can have a powerful, seen presence within the Metropolis. We work intently with our companies in order that buyers and restaurant visitors really feel comfy and safe. And we’re vigilant in investigating and bringing to justice those that make the grave mistake of committing crimes right here.”