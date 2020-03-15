Jhanvi Kapoor Wiki, Age, Height, Weight, Family, Career, Boyfriend, Biography & Images

General News

March 15, 2020
2 Min Read

Jhanvi Kapoor is a Bollywood actress and the daughter of well-known actress Sridevi. She is working in solely Hindi films. Jhanvi was born on seventh March 1997 in Mumbai. Jhanvi is the daughter of Boney Kapoor and Sridevi. Learn extra to find out about Jhanvi Kapoor Wiki, Age, Peak, Weight, Household, Profession, Boyfriend, Biography & Images.

Jhanvi began her performing profession in 2018 with the romantic or drama film “Dhadak”. She has received Zee Cine Award for Greatest Feminine Debut for her first film “Dhadak”. Janhvi has a youthful sister and her title is Khushi. Bollywood Well-known actors Anil Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor is the uncle of Jhanvi Kapoor . She has accomplished her education from Dhirubhai Ambani Worldwide College in Mumbai. Jhanvi has additionally accomplished a course in performing. She accomplished this course from Lee Strasberg Theatre and Movie Institute in California.

Actual Identify: Jhanvi Kapoor
Born: seventh March 1997
Born Place: Mumbai, Maharastra
Occupation: Bollywood Actress

Jhanvi Kapoor Bodily Look

Age: 22 Years As Of 2019
Peak: 163 Cm (Approx)
Weight: 50 Kg (Approx)
Eye Shade: Darkish Brown
Hair Shade: Black
Determine Measurement(Approx): 32-26-32

Jhanvi Kapoor Private & Skilled Particulars

Zodiac Signal: Pisces
Nick Identify: Jaan
College: Dhirubhai Ambani Worldwide College, Mumbai
School: Lee Strasberg Theatre and Movie Institute, California
Schooling: Graduate
Nationality: Indian
Wage: Not Identified
Web Value: Not Identified
Film Debut: “Dhadak” in 2018
Meals Behavior: Non-Vegetarian
Controversies: None

Jhanvi Kapoor Household & Caste

Father: Boney Kapoor
Mom: Sridevi
Brother: Arjun Kapoor
Sister: Khushi
Uncle: Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor
Faith: Hindu
Caste: Not Identified

Jhanvi Kapoor Favourite Issues

Favourite Actor: Salman Khan, Dilip Kumar
Favourite Actress: Kareena Kapoor, Nutan, Madhubala, Waheeda Rehman
Favourite Meals: Mutton, Rajasthani cuisines, Italian dishes
Favourite trend Designer: Manish Malhotra
Favourite Shade: Black
Favourite Vacation spot: London

Jhanvi Kapoor Hobbies

  • Touring
  • Dancing
  • Itemizing to Music

Jhanvi Kapoor Boyfriend, Affairs & Extra

Boyfriend/Affair: Not Identified
Marital Standing: UnMarried
Marriage Date: N/A
Husband: N/A
Youngster: N/A

