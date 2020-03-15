Jhanvi Kapoor Wiki, Age, Height, Weight, Family, Career, Boyfriend, Biography & Images

Jhanvi Kapoor is a Bollywood actress and the daughter of well-known actress Sridevi. She is working in solely Hindi films. Jhanvi was born on seventh March 1997 in Mumbai. Jhanvi is the daughter of Boney Kapoor and Sridevi. Learn extra to find out about Jhanvi Kapoor Wiki, Age, Peak, Weight, Household, Profession, Boyfriend, Biography & Images.

Jhanvi began her performing profession in 2018 with the romantic or drama film “Dhadak”. She has received Zee Cine Award for Greatest Feminine Debut for her first film “Dhadak”. Janhvi has a youthful sister and her title is Khushi. Bollywood Well-known actors Anil Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor is the uncle of Jhanvi Kapoor . She has accomplished her education from Dhirubhai Ambani Worldwide College in Mumbai. Jhanvi has additionally accomplished a course in performing. She accomplished this course from Lee Strasberg Theatre and Movie Institute in California.

Jhanvi Kapoor Wiki/Biography

Actual Identify: Jhanvi Kapoor

Born: seventh March 1997

Born Place: Mumbai, Maharastra

Occupation: Bollywood Actress

Jhanvi Kapoor Bodily Look

Age: 22 Years As Of 2019

Peak: 163 Cm (Approx)

Weight: 50 Kg (Approx)

Eye Shade: Darkish Brown

Hair Shade: Black

Determine Measurement(Approx): 32-26-32

Jhanvi Kapoor Private & Skilled Particulars

Zodiac Signal: Pisces

Nick Identify: Jaan

College: Dhirubhai Ambani Worldwide College, Mumbai

School: Lee Strasberg Theatre and Movie Institute, California

Schooling: Graduate

Nationality: Indian

Wage: Not Identified

Web Value: Not Identified

Film Debut: “Dhadak” in 2018

Meals Behavior: Non-Vegetarian

Controversies: None

Jhanvi Kapoor Household & Caste

Father: Boney Kapoor

Mom: Sridevi

Brother: Arjun Kapoor

Sister: Khushi

Uncle: Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor

Faith: Hindu

Caste: Not Identified

Jhanvi Kapoor Favourite Issues

Favourite Actor: Salman Khan, Dilip Kumar

Favourite Actress: Kareena Kapoor, Nutan, Madhubala, Waheeda Rehman

Favourite Meals: Mutton, Rajasthani cuisines, Italian dishes

Favourite trend Designer: Manish Malhotra

Favourite Shade: Black

Favourite Vacation spot: London

Jhanvi Kapoor Hobbies

Touring

Dancing

Itemizing to Music

Jhanvi Kapoor Boyfriend, Affairs & Extra

Boyfriend/Affair: Not Identified

Marital Standing: UnMarried

Marriage Date: N/A

Husband: N/A

Youngster: N/A