Jharkhand: 10 crore scholarship scam in Dhanbad, this is the big truth …

Jharkhand Scholarship Scam: In Dhanbad, a Rs 10 crore minority scholarship scam has been exposed, in this scam, officers and employees of welfare department, school directors and interstate gang are involved, the gang leader of Chatra district. The revelations of the scam revealed that the scam was carried out by contacting schools through agents, including some local brokers. Also Read – Javed Akhtar of Jharkhand arrested for threatening to kill MP’s Protem Speaker from Odisha

An FIR has been registered against nine others, including a clerk of the welfare department, a computer operator, after the scam was exposed. Along with this, an FIR has also been lodged on the principal-directors of 96 schools in the district. The FIR has been conducted in the police station areas of the respective schools. Let me tell you that the schools which are under the charge of allegations are located in eleven zones of the district. Also Read – Jharkhand on the map of Maharashtra, now CBI will have to take permission from the state government for investigation

There have been many shocking cases in the investigation of the scam. The number of scholarship holders in the district increased by more than ten thousand in one year. Comparing the sessions 2018-19 and 2019-20, the amount also increased by more than ten crores. The investigating officer said that even after increasing the number to more than ten thousand in one year, the welfare department did not pay any attention. This is the biggest question. Also Read – Coronavirus Guidelines: This state has made changes to the Kovid 19 Guidelines, relief to passengers, now gym and bars will open

Information related to this has been given by Chandan Kumar, co-head of the four-member investigation team of the scholarship scam, ADM Law and Order and the investigation report will be sent to the state government on Thursday. DC Umashankar Singh said that along with the report, a comprehensive investigation of the scam will also be recommended from an independent agency.

He told the Dhanbad Circuit House that in the initial investigation, a scam of Rs 9.99 crore has been detected. This includes the names of 13306 students, all matters related to the financial year 2019-20. It also has the role of District Welfare Officer and office staff.

Members of Chatra’s interstate gang, along with agents from Dhanbad, carried out the scam. The information given by many school operators in front of the investigation team is shocking. There can be no denial of involvement of some employees from district welfare department to state level.