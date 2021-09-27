Jharkhand: 6 cyber criminals arrested from Deoghar, used to cheat on any such pretext

Deoghar: Police on Sunday arrested six alleged cyber criminals from Deoghar in Jharkhand. Police recovered 16 cell phones, 22 SIMs and two ATM playing cards from the arrested accused. The accused had been known as Basruddin Ansari (19) and Furkan Ansari (21), citizens of Laluwadi village below Sarawan police station house, Gulshan Das (19) and Gautam Das (19) citizens of Pahariya village, Keshav Kant Kumar (19) resident of Khapachowa village of Sonarathadhi police station house. And as Ajay Kumar Verma (23), resident of Jaridih village of Jamua police station house of ​​Giridih district.Additionally Learn – Auto Rickshaw intentionally hit Dhanbad pass judgement on: CBI in Top Court docket

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Cyber) Sumit Prasad stated right here that six cyber thugs have been arrested on Sunday after raiding village Laluwadih, Pahariya and Baijnathpur locality of Nagar police station house of ​​Sarawan police station house of ​​the district. He has informed that the arrested accused used to cheat basically at the pretext of lottery. Additionally Learn – Jharkhand Information: BJP chief shot useless in Ranchi, BJP reacts strongly

Prasad stated that the police have recovered 16 cell phones, 22 SIMs and two ATM playing cards from the arrested accused. Additionally Learn – Audio Viral of MLA-DC Abu Imran: Raghuvar Das stated – Governor will have to take motion in opposition to the officer doing politics within the identify of Muslims

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Cyber) Sumit Prasad stated that the arrested accused had been known as Basruddin Ansari (19) and Furkan Ansari (21), citizens of Laluwadi village below Sarawan police station house, Gulshan Das (19) and Gautam Das (19), citizens of Pahariya village, Sonarathadi. Keshav Kant Kumar (19) resident of Khapchowa village of police station house and Ajay Kumar Verma (23) resident of Jaridih village of Jamua police station house of ​​Giridih district.