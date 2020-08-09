Jharkhand: 6 people who came to clean the septic tank were hit by poisonous gas, all died

Deoghar: In Deoghar district of Jharkhand, six people landed inside a septic tank died due to poisonous gas. Superintendent of Police Piyush Pandey said that on Sunday morning, two laborers landed in a person’s house to clean the septic tank. When they did not return, the two sons of the owner of the house entered the tank. Also Read – Famous yoga teacher Rafia Naz is receiving threats due to yoga, yet security is withdrawn, case caught fire

Police said that the owner of the house made a noise when the four did not return, after which two neighbors went inside the tank. Pandey said, "All six people died due to poisonous gas inside the tank. Local villagers opened the tank and took out the dead bodies. "

Let me tell you that in Jharkhand only in other places, this type of information has come up. Many people have been hit by cleaning septic tanks and sewers. Till now many people have died in this way.