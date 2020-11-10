Jharkhand By Election Result 2020 Live Update: Basant Soren overtook Lewis Marandi from Dumka, Congress from Bermo

Jharkhand By Election Result 2020 Live Update: By-elections are being counted in Jharkhand’s two assembly constituencies Dumka Vidhan Sabha constituency and Bermo Vidhan Sabha constituency. Basant Soren (BASANT SOREN) of JMM got ahead of BJP’s Lewis Marandi (LOIS MARANDI) by a margin of 4691 votes from Dumka assembly constituency. At the second place is Lewis Marandi of BJP (LOIS MARANDI). On the other hand, in the Bermo assembly constituency, Kumar Jaimangal of Congress is leading, while Yogeshwar Mahto is in second place. Also Read – Bihar Assembly Election Results 2020: Congress leader said- EVM can also be hacked

Talking about Dumka assembly constituency, JMM's Basant Soren is leading with 67495 votes from this seat while BJP's Lewis Marandi (LOIS MARANDI) is second with 62804 votes. Kumar Baimangal of Congress from Bermo Vidhan Sabha constituency is leading with 82606 votes while Yogeshwar Mahto (Yogeshwar Mahto) of BJP is second with 68541 votes.

Jharkhand Dumka Vidhan Sabha Constituency by Election Result 2020 Latest News

There are 12 candidates contesting for Dumka seat in the 2020 by-election. It is a Scheduled Tribe constituency. Complete list of candidates contesting from Dumka constituency: Dular Marandi (Ambedkarite Party of India), Lois Marandi (Bharatiya Janata Party), Jagannath Pujhar (Independent), Pradeep Tudu (Independent), Babudhan Murmu (Independent), Mayank Hembram ( Independent), Mukesh Kumar Dehri (Independent), Dr. Srilal Kisku (Independent), Sanjay Tudu (Independent), Sunita Murmu (Independent), Basant Soren (Jharkhand Mukti Morcha), Surya Singh Tripathi (Jharkhand Peoples Party).

Jharkhand Bermo Vidhan Sabha Constituency by Election Result 2020 Latest News

There are 16 candidates in the 2020 by-election for the Bermo seat. This is a general constituency. Complete list of candidates contesting from Bermo constituency: Yogeshwar Mahato ‘Batul’ (Bharatiya Janata Party), Lal Chand Mahato (Bahujan Samaj Party), Baidya Nath Mahato (Communist Party of India), Kumar Jayamangal (Anoop Singh) (Indian National Congress), Ajay Rejon (Independent), Kailash Chandra Mahato (Independent), Khirodhar Kisku (Independent), Dinesh Kumar Munda (Independent), Dwarka Prasad Lala (Independent), Sameer Kumar Das (Independent), Sunita Tudu (Independent), Shankar Ghasi () Marxist Co-ordination), Baijnath Goraine (People’s Party of India (Democratic)), Pankaj Prasad (Rashtriya Jana Sangh Swaraj Party), Kaleshwar Ravidas (Republican Party of India (A)), Sujit Kumar Barnwal (Right to Recall Party) ) is.