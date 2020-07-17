Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren receives threat, get reformed or else will kill him

Ranchi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soron has received death threats. Two emails have threatened to kill the Chief Minister and his entire family. There has been a stir in the administration and government intelligence agencies after the threat from the mail. Also Read – Now the sweetness in the fields of Jharkhand, the farmers here are engaged in growing strawberries

IG cum police spokesperson Suman Gupta said that an FIR has been registered in the cyber police station regarding the case. Threatened email server from Germany and Switzerland. In the two threatening mail sent to CM Hemant Soron, it is written that if you improve, you will kill with life. He told that two

His entire family including the Chief Minister has been threatened through email. After receiving two threatening emails, CID and cyber cell are involved in the investigation of the case.

The cyber department is preparing to mail the user’s information to the mail server used. It is not easy to trace the user’s location from the e-mail used for the threat. Explain that on July 13, an FIR was registered in the cyber police station regarding this matter.

Let us know that even before this, the Chief Minister of the state, Raghuvar Dayal, has also received threats to kill him. The Chief Minister of the state has been the target of Naxalite organizations in Jharkhand.