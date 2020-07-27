Jharkhand: Corona test report of Lalu Yadav comes negative, will be investigated again in a few days

Ranchi: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) President Lalu Prasad Karona Negative who is serving sentence in Bihar’s much-talked fodder scam

Have been found, although their servants have been found to be Korana positive. The servants have been removed from duty. Currently they

Admitted to RIMS in Ranchi for health reasons. Sources say that they will be re-examined after four-five days.

According to sources of Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Ranchi, Corona report of Lalu Prasad hospitalized on Sunday

The evening came, in which they have been found negative. They already had no symptoms of corona.

On the other hand, Lalu’s three servicemen have been found corona positive, after which he has been removed from duty. Treatment of lalu

Dr. Umesh Prasad, who is handling the charge of the police, said that as a precaution, to check Lalu Prasad Yadav’s corona virus

The decision was taken. He said that at present no symptoms of Kovid-19 have been found. It is significant that

Lalu Prasad is serving punishment in the fodder scam. Currently, he is admitted to RIMS in Ranchi for health reasons.