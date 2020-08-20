Jharkhand Corona Update: 13 more deaths due to corona virus in Jharkhand, 967 new cases found in 24 hours

Ranchi: In the last 24 hours in Jharkhand, 13 more patients died due to corona virus, with which the total number of dead in the state has reached 278. Also, 967 new cases of this infection were reported in the state, which together increased the total number of corona infected to 26300 in the state. Also Read – Relief from Corona! Health Ministry said- infection rate reduced from 10.03 percent to 7.72 percent

According to the report released late night by the Health Department, 13 more patients died in the last 24 hours in the state, which combined has increased the number of people who have died due to corona virus to 278 in the state. Apart from this, 967 new cases of Kovid-19 were reported in the state in the last 24 hours, which has now increased the total number of infected to 26300 in the state.

16566 of the 26300 infected in the state have recovered and returned to their homes. Apart from this, treatment of 9456 infected people continues in various hospitals. 278 people have died due to corona virus in the state.

Corona cases are increasing rapidly throughout the country. On Wednesday, a load again found 64,531 people infected in the country in 24 hours while more than one thousand people died of this disease. So far, a total of 52,889 people have died in the country due to Kovid-19 due to Corona wire.

