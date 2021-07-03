Jharkhand executive will give 50 lakh rupees to Deepika Kumari, who received 3 gold medals, CM introduced

Ranchi: Jharkhand Leader Minister Hemant Soren introduced a money prize of Rs 50 lakh to the state’s big name archer Deepika Kumari, who received 3 gold medals within the 3rd degree of the Archery Global Cup in Paris remaining month. Additionally Learn – Jharkhand Crime Information: Gang rape with two women returning house from marketplace, accused left in unhealthy situation at 2 pm on the spot

The Leader Minister additionally introduced a money prize of Rs 2 crore to the avid gamers of Jharkhand who received gold within the Tokyo Olympic Video games to be held from July 23 to August 8, Rs 1 crore for silver medal and Rs 75 lakh for bronze medal. Additionally Learn – Refuge House Sexual Abuse Case: 4 accused together with director, warden arrested from MP, two women nonetheless lacking

She additionally introduced a prize of Rs 20 lakh every for the ladies’s workforce archers Ankita Bhakt and Komolika Bari, who received gold medals with Deepika in Paris, whilst trainer Purnima Mahto would get Rs 12 lakh. Additionally Learn – Reduction! No loss of life in 24 hours for the primary time after the second one wave of corona in Jharkhand

At the side of this, he introduced a prize of 5 lakh rupees every for Nikki Pradhan and Salima Tete, decided on within the Indian hockey workforce for the Olympics.

A liberate from the Leader Minister’s Place of work mentioned, “The Leader Minister introduced money awards for our champions. By which Rs 50 lakh can be given to Deepika, Rs 20 lakh every to Ankita and Komolika, Rs 5 lakh to Salima and Nikki and Rs 12 lakh to train (archery) Purnima Mahato.

“The Leader Minister additionally introduced money awards for Olympic medal successful sportspersons of the state together with Rs 2 crore for gold medal, Rs 1 crore for silver medal and Rs 75 lakh for bronze medalist,” he mentioned. In this instance, the Leader Minister additionally interacted on-line with the avid gamers and Dronacharya awardee Purnima Mahato.

Superstar Indian archer Deepika Kumari had accomplished the #1 spot within the world scores after a hat-trick of gold medals within the 3rd leg of the Archery Global Cup remaining month. The 27-year-old participant from Ranchi accomplished the highest score for the primary time since 2012. She received gold medals within the 3 recurve occasions of ladies’s particular person, workforce and blended pair.