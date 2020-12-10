Jharkhand gang rape case: RJD leader gave strange statement, porn and item dance. Watch video

Jharkhand gang rape case: RJD’s Shivanand Tiwari has given a peculiar statement on the alleged gang rape incident in Dumka, Jharkhand. He has said that only item dances, advertisements, pornographic material on the phone form the mindset of rape. It will not end simply by making stringent laws. As long as the situation which incites people to rape continues, you will not be able to stop it. Also Read – Wife lost punishment for missing mobile so that humanity becomes ashamed

He said that no one would have thought that a girl or woman would ever be raped in a tribal area. There was never any rape in tribal culture, but with modernity people started seeing women as goods.

A 35-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by 17 men in Mufassil area of ​​Dumka in Jharkhand on Tuesday. https://t.co/2Jgtxzriu2
– ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2020

Let us know that a shocking incident has come to light in Dumka on Tuesday night. According to the allegation in this incident of rape, 17 youths gangraped with his wife in front of her by placing a knife on her husband’s neck, the woman returned home after watching the fair. The incident took place near Ghansipur village in Dumka block area around 7 pm on Tuesday. The woman is said to be 35 years old and is the mother of five children. The victim was returning with her husband from Ghansipur weekly Haat. While returning, the youth caught them both.

According to the allegation, the five youths held the husband’s hands and feet and were taken into the bush and in turn gang-raped with his wife by all 17 youths. The youth also beat her husband up for protesting. Accused youths had placed knives on the husband’s neck. After the gangrape, all the youths, except the husband and wife, escaped.

The husband and wife say that due to darkness, the couple could identify only one young man among the 17 youths. The accused has been identified as Ramu Mohali, a resident of Golpur. The victim gave information about the incident to the head of the panchayat, the village head and the villagers. On Wednesday morning, the chief, village head and rural women reached the Mufassil police station with the victim couple and informed the police about the gangrape.