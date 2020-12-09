Jharkhand Gangrape: 17 people gangraped with woman in front of husband in Dumka district of Jharkhand

Jharkhand Gangrape: A shocking incident has come to light from Dumka district of Jharkhand. Here in front of the husband, 17 people from the woman crossed all the limits of womanhood (Woman Gang-Raped). A report has been filed in this regard on Wednesday. police gave this information. Also Read – Uttar Pradesh News: In Bulandshahar, girl accused of gangrape in moving car, accused by making VIDEO …

The crime took place in an area under the Mufassil police station area on Tuesday, when the mother of five was returning home from the fair with her husband. The accused stopped them on the way. The miscreants came to dominate both and gang-raped the woman.

After getting information about the crime, senior police officers reached the police station. Police has launched a campaign to arrest the accused. The woman has been sent for medical examination. The matter is under investigation.

(Input: IANS)