Jharkhand government gave big gift to farmers, loan of nine lakh subscribers will be forgiven

Jharkhand News Today 24 December 2020: In the midst of a nationwide farmer movement, the Jharkhand government has decided to give a big relief to the donors. The state government has decided to forgive loan amount of up to fifty thousand rupees for about nine lakh farmers. For this, two thousand crore rupees will be spent as per budgetary allocation in the current financial year.

The decision has been taken before the JMM-Congress-RJD coalition government completes one year in power on December 29. A decision was taken on this effect in a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday.

State Finance Minister and Congress state president Dr. Rameshwar Oraon said, "The government has decided to give the benefit of loan waiver to small farmers first and in the second and third phases up to Rs. 1 lakh and Rs. 2 lakh. Efforts will also be made to forgive loans of farmers who take loans.

The cabinet has approved the allocation of Rs 2,000 crore for loan waiver of farmers. With this amount, agricultural loans up to 50 thousand rupees taken from any bank of all farmers and laborers of the state will be waived. According to the decision taken in the cabinet meeting, the state government will waive the loans of farmers who have taken loans till March 31, 2020.

Under the scheme, only one person’s loan from a family will be forgiven. The farmers applying for loan waiver will be charged a service fee of Re 1. The loan money will be transferred directly to the bank account of the farmers through DBT.

JMM chief spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya welcomed the state government’s decision saying, “Due to Kovid-19, the state government was delayed in taking this decision, but our government took this step before the completion of one year of the farmers. It has made its intention to help.

Jharkhand Chief Secretary Sukhdev Singh said, “A total of 12.93 lakh farmers have taken agricultural loans in the state. Out of these, the loan account of about nine lakh farmers is current and the remaining accounts have been converted into non-performing assets (NPAs). ”

Singh said that farmers have taken a loan of about six crore rupees in the state, of which the state government has decided to waive the loan of Rs 2,000 crore.

Congress state spokesperson Lal Kishorenath Shahdev said that this is the first installment of loan waiver of farmers in the state. In the coming time, the loans of the remaining farmers will also be forgiven in the second and third installment.